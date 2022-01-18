Latest Release Provides New Low-Code Development, Digital Workforce Management and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

London, UK – January 18, 2022 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the latest release of Kofax TotalAgility, Kofax’s intelligent automation platform. Kofax delivers the only platform with content intensive document capture, business process and dynamic case management, RPA task automation, the generation of personalised communications with or without embedded e-signature capabilities and analytics for monitoring and reporting workflow performance – delivered on premise or via the Kofax Cloud or an organisation’s cloud of choice. The new release makes it easier for professional and citizen developers to quickly develop, deploy and manage automated workflows, helping organisations deliver a superior customer experience and optimise internal processes.

“Kofax has been instrumental in helping us harness TotalAgility for health information management, transforming the document capture processes,” says Susan Marquez, Enterprise Document Management Program Manager at Cerner. “We consider it a win any time we're able to eliminate manual tasks, and the wins keep coming with TotalAgility.”

Modern businesses need a flexible design environment where workflows and business rules come together, along with insights into what’s happening across all workflows. The latest version of Kofax TotalAgility delivers on vision with dozens of new improvements, from AI-powered intelligent document processing and low-code workflow design, to connecting critical business systems. The low-code capabilities empower citizen or professional developers to create virtually any workflow and orchestrates the human and automated tasks that execute it.

Supporting this release, Kofax also continues to expand its cloud capabilities, adding data centers in Australia and Europe. These new facilities provide TotalAgility customers greater compliance with data residency requirements.

“Building agility and resilience into business operations is critical in today’s unpredictable, disruptive environment. Doing so gives businesses the ability to adapt faster than the competition and create new opportunities for growth while others are trying to survive,” says Kathleen Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer at Kofax. “This release of TotalAgility is unparalleled in the marketplace in its ability to provide the essential tools needed to accelerate digital transformations and create highly efficient, responsive, organizations.”

New and improved features of Kofax TotalAgility include:

Enhanced artificial intelligence.

Harnessing AI to drive deeper document intelligence market leadership, TotalAgility now delivers automated continuous improvements in accuracy, with no human intervention, for separating large batches of documents – one of the most demanding document processing tasks.

Improved low-code development.

TotalAgility makes it easier to define, acquire and verify the documents needed for content intensive workflows. The status of the documents is viewable by everyone involved in the task, from the process designer to the end user. New capabilities also accelerate the development process by making it easier for professional and citizen developers to manage workflows, generate documentation, move projects between environments with a single click, and create and run test cases.



Upgraded visibility and insights.

The platform also features a new digital workforce management console, providing access to real-time insights into activity across the deployment – critical for scaling intelligent automation solutions. Administrators can quickly identify and address issues or tune the system to optimise performance with no downtime.

Kofax is cited as a Strong Performer within The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 by Forrester Research, an independent research firm. As stated within the research, “Kofax’s roots are in complex document processing, and it has designed a vision and strategy to address the most sophisticated process automation and case management use cases where document intelligence is paramount. Over the past several years, it has invested heavily in modernisation of the platform as well as strategic acquisitions that have augmented the core offering in the areas of capture, document imaging, print management, and RPA. All of these moves continue to differentiate Kofax in managing unstructured data through a process.”

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

