Alliance will enable users to benefit from Konica Minolta's existing document management solutions, strengthened by the M-Files next generation intelligent information management platform

LANGENHAGEN, GERMANY / DALLAS, USA – Jan. 30, 2020 – M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced a strengthened technology alliance with Konica Minolta, a global leader in document management. After initial successes in 14 European countries, the two companies have widened their alliance to bring their intelligent information management solution to the entire European market. With a heightened partnership, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe and M Files will enhance AI-driven document management offerings for shared customers. The deeper alliance will enable users to benefit from Konica Minolta's existing document management solutions, strengthened by the M-Files next generation intelligent information management platform. The pan-European partnership will come into action this month.

Katja Nick, Konica Minolta, and Scott Erickson, M-Files

“Our enhanced partnership with M-Files is further evidence of the growing need for intelligent document processing solutions that enable business agility and support strategic digital transformation initiatives across enterprises," commented Katja Nick, Product Marketing Manager – Information Management, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe. "We are delighted to be partnering with M-Files and look forward to an effective and long-term collaboration for the benefit of our joint customers.”

M-Files is the only intelligent information management platform that organises content based on what it is, not where it's stored. Users can connect to existing network folders and systems to make them more intelligent with built-in workflow capabilities and advanced search and filter tools. The AI-powered information management solution, thus, perfectly fits into Konica Minolta’s portfolio for offered business process solutions.

The partnership began with joint projects in various European countries, which have shown high potential: For example, Astrup AS, Norway’s leading supplier for metals and plastic semi-finished products, significantly benefitted from the solutions. Realizing the need to digitalise their barcode-labels, they implemented M-Files, installed by Konica Minolta. M-Files recognises incoming documents and generates a digital stamp – comparable to a digital barcode. The solution files all documents for easy retrieval and connects the data to the applied ERP system. As a result, the digitalised process made work more efficient, faster and improved their overall quality. Another successful digitalisation has been realised with Norway’s biggest manufacturer for ready-mixed concrete and concrete products: M-Files replaced the old and obsolete IT system, facilitating streamlined workflows. Additionally, improvements to planning processes resulted in increased efficiencies. These two examples highlight the high performance of the M-Files solution and the benefit it created. Based on this positive feedback, Konica Minolta and M-Files were inspired to widen their partnership and provide the intelligent ECM solution all across Europe.

“We are proud of the continued expansion of our rapidly growing partnership with Konica Minolta," said Scott Erickson, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at M-Files. "Our close association with Konica Minolta and complementary offerings reinforce our commitment to support leading industry and public sector organizations, as well as companies of all sizes, including small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises."

The partnership with M-Files is another strong development of Konica Minolta's vision of the Connected Workplace, which features the Konica Minolta Workplace Hub. "At Konica Minolta we are constantly looking for ways to make our customers more productive through empowered technology," said Katja Nick. "The collaboration with M-Files is a perfect example of how we can help our customers improve the workplace experience for their employees. Using M-Files in combination with Konica Minolta products truly enables organizations to merge people, processes and technology," she concluded.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, based in Langenhagen, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. Konica Minolta enables its clients to champion the digital era: with its unique imaging expertise and data processing capabilities, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society. As a provider of comprehensive IT services, Konica Minolta delivers consultancy and services to optimise business processes with workflow automation. The company further offers its customers solutions and managed services in the field of IT infrastructure and IT security as well as cloud environments. With regard to its office printing solutions, ‘IDC MarketScape: Western Europe Smart Multifunctional Peripheral 2018 Vendor Assessment’ stated that Konica Minolta is ‘recognised globally as a leading smart MFP provider of note’. As a strong partner for the professional printing market, Konica Minolta offers business consulting, state-of-the-art technology and software and has established itself as the production printing market leader for more than a decade in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa (InfoSource). Its Business Innovation Centre in London and four R & D laboratories in Europe enable Konica Minolta to bring innovation forward by collaborating with its customers as well as academic, industrial and entrepreneurial partners. For its solutions that combine ‘smart service with smart technology’, Konica Minolta was awarded the prestigious ‘Buyers Lab PaceSetter Award for Outstanding Serviceability 2018/2019’ from Keypoint Intelligence. Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe is represented by subsidiaries and distributors in more than 80 countries in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With almost 10,300 employees (as of April 2019), Konica Minolta Europe earned net sales of over EUR 2.39 billion in financial year 2018/19.

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files provides a next-generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in its unique Intelligent Metadata Layer, M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including NBC Universal, OMV, Rovio, SAS Institute and ThyssenKrupp. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

