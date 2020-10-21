Aachen, 21st October 2020 - Effective immediately, the German network infrastructure supplier, LANCOM Systems and Spectralink have formed a new technology partnership. Extensive interoperability tests between LANCOM WLAN access points and Wi-Fi devices by the enterprise mobility specialist, Spectralink, have confirmed excellent voice quality and roaming properties in Voice-over-WLAN applications.

Customers of both companies equally benefit from the certification. The Spectralink VIEW certification (Voice Interoperability for Enterprise Wireless) in fact guarantees optimal interaction between LANCOM WLAN infrastructures and Spectralink VoWLAN handsets. In particular, costly interoperability tests will not be necessary when existing WLANs are expanded to include wireless telephony or there is a planned migration to a LANCOM WLAN.

The focus of the tests was on excellent voice quality, uninterrupted roaming, efficient bandwidth management and robust network security in WLAN. The certification covers LANCOM series LN-17xx, LN-830x and LN-86x (from LCOS-Version 10.32) access points and Spectralink series 8440 and Versity 95/96 Wi-Fi handsets.

Further information and copies of the test certificates are available here: https://www.lancom-systems.com/how-to-buy/partner-solutions/technology-partner/spectralink/

About Spectralink Corporation:

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for almost 30 years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what’s next, what’s possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation and our passion are our foundation for success.

For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com

About LANCOM Systems:

LANCOM Systems GmbH is a leading European manufacturer of network and security solutions for business and the public sector. The portfolio includes hardware (WAN, LAN, WLAN, firewalls), virtual network components, and cloud-based software-defined networking (SDN).

Software and hardware development as well as manufacturing take place mainly in Germany, as does the hosting of the network management. There is a strong focus on trustworthiness and security. The company is committed to products that are free from backdoors and is a holder of the trust mark “IT Security Made in Germany” as initiated by the German Ministry of Economics.

LANCOM Systems was founded in 2002 and has its headquarters in Würselen near Aachen, Germany. Customers include SMEs, government agencies, institutions, and major corporations from all over the world. Since summer 2018, the company has been an independent subsidiary of the Munich-based technology group Rohde & Schwarz.

Media contacts:

Caroline Rixen

LANCOM Systems GmbH

+49 2405 49936-398

caroline.rixen@lancom.de

www.lancom-systems.com

Spectralink

Josephine Ornago

josephine@outspokenpr.com

+39 3662250305

http://www.spectralink.com