LIBNOVA has been selected for the first stage of the ARCHIVER Project (CERN-led consortium that includes several of the top European research-related organizations) to build the next generation solution for research datasets archiving and preservation at the multi-petabyte scale.

This project gives LIBNOVA additional energy, motivation and resources to continue pursuing our mission to make the most advanced digital preservation platform available to the community.

Preserving research data has some unique challenges, making it really complex to achieve without proper processes and tools. Managing the provenance, solving the reproducibility problems or aligning the data sets with the best practices are key areas to address, with many communities involved.

Building on top of our LIBSAFE platform and working together with the University of Barcelona, the Spanish National Research Council and David Giaretta, our proposal has been selected to participate in the project (with 4,8M€ total funding for several years).



The resulting products will become part of the European Open Science Cloud catalogue, which will promote access to the most advanced platforms to the European researchers.

About LIBNOVA

LIBNOVA's mission is to safeguard the world’s research and cultural heritage. Forever.

Year after year, LIBNOVA has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital preservation, incorporating innovations that empower the organizations to preserve their content in an easier and more efficient way. The LIBSAFE platform covers several Digital Preservation needs and is an advanced OAIS-aligned digital preservation software.

LIBNOVA was founded in 2009, has offices in the US and Europe and is now present in 12 countries with activity in the academic, cultural heritage and research communities. LIBNOVA Research Labs (2017) manages all research initiatives for the company.

Customers like the British Library, HILA Stanford University, the EPFL and many more already trust LIBNOVA.

About the other organizations in the consortium (CSIC, UB and Giaretta Associates)

The Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) is the main agent of the Spanish System for Science, Technology and Innovation. Their mission is the promotion, coordination, development and dissemination of scientific and technological multidisciplinary research, in order to contribute to the progress of knowledge and economic, social and cultural development.

The University of Barcelona (UB) is the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.

David Giaretta has led many of the most important developments in digital preservation, with funding from the EU and more than 50 partner organizations. He chaired the panel which produced the OAIS Reference Model (ISO 14721), the ISO standard for audit and certification of trustworthy digital repositories (ISO 16363), and ISO 16919.

About the ARCHIVER Project

The purpose of the ARCHIVER Project (CERN-led consortium) is to award several Framework Agreements and work orders for the provision of R&D for hybrid end-to-end archival and preservation services that meet the innovation challenges of European Research communities. The resulting services will become part of the catalogue of the European Open Science Cloud (EOSC) initiative funded by the EU.