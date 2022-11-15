London, 15th November 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced today that its multi-tenanted BSS platform is now live across several countries in Europe for LINK Mobility (OSE: LINK).

LINK is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The company constantly evolves its digital messaging solutions through new customer use cases and continued expansion of its CPaaS platform. The integration of Cerillion’s BSS/OSS suite standardises LINK’s billing operations in Europe.

Louis Hall

"The successful implementation of the Cerillion system provides a platform for us to standardise billing processes in our European operations, realising further efficiencies and economies of scale,” said Ketil Opdahl, Interim CTO at LINK.

“Multi-tenanted, multi-country BSS solutions have become something of a speciality for Cerillion as we continue to work with innovative and leading CSP companies such as LINK,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “Our pre-integrated solution provides significant time-to-market and operational advantages for service providers focused on supporting corporate and large enterprise customers, and with each new country that migrates onto the platform we are helping LINK to amplify these benefits even more.”

About LINK Mobility

LINK is an award-winning, leading global provider of mobile messaging and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions for increased engagement. The company serves enterprise, SME, and government customers. LINK offers a wide range of innovative and scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital convergence between businesses and customers, governments and citizens, platforms and users. LINK has 47,700 customer accounts globally and exchanges 15 billion messages a year. LINK is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker LINK. For more information about LINK, please see www.linkmobility.com and follow LINK Mobility on LinkedIn.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

