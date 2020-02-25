The London Internet Exchange (LINX) confirm expansion plans for their regional Internet exchange in Wales as they build out their network into Next Generation Data’s (NGD) world class data centre near Newport.

Currently located in the BT Stadium House facility, LINX Cardiff, the regional Internet exchange is being rebranded LINX Wales as they welcome NGD and their customer base in Newport to the network.

LINX & NGD

LINX provide interconnection services predominantly in London but with regional Internet exchanges in Manchester and also Scotland. The regional exchange in Wales went live in January 2015, following initiatives and collaborations with the Welsh Government and a goal to meet the demand from the local community.

The team at LINX are excited by the expansion, Jo Fereday, Product Manager has been working on the new project alongside the Welsh Government;

“By adding an additional PoP (point of presence) to the exchange, we not only offer peering services to customers located within the NGD facility but also provide more options and opportunities for our current member base.”

“It’s a great step forward for LINX Wales and with the support we have from the local government it’s going from strength to strength.”

Home to UK enterprise, global cloud providers, global integrators and Fortune 500 companies, NGD’s out of town facility is Europe’s largest data centre, offering vast amounts of space and totally renewable power. The facility supports the colocation and cloud hosting requirements of organisations of all sizes including the provision of bespoke data halls for larger customers. In addition to full representation from the leading UK carriers, thousands of individual fibres including dark fibres are installed at multiple entry points into an expanding array of meet-me rooms.

Justin Jenkins, CEO, Next Generation Data commented;

“We are delighted our world class data centre campus has been chosen as the new base for hosting and supporting the ongoing expansion of LINX Wales. NGD is fast becoming an Internet hub and a major communications node for Wales and the West of England.”

Networks outside of the capital benefit from keeping traffic local, avoiding the delays where data travels back and forth to London. This means lower latency and an overall improved end user experience for the LINX member and their customers.

Look out for more communications regarding LINX Wales soon as the team prepare for an official launch Q1-2 of this year.

ENDS

Notes for Editors:

About the London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Established in 1994, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 900 member ASNs from over 80 countries. LINX continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across London along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC.

www.linx.net

About Next Generation Data Centre

Located in the Cardiff Capital Region, NGD is a purpose-built carrier-neutral Tier 3 facility offering 750,000 sq. feet (gross internal area) of highly secure and cost-effective space housing up to 22,000 racks. These can be arranged into self-contained and colocation data halls of various sizes all with independent services, resilient power and cooling systems. NGD Europe’s environmentally-friendly high-level technology infrastructure has been designed to meet and exceed the ever-increasing demand for more computing power. Among its many features are a high capacity 180 MVA power supply direct from the super grid and sourced from 100 per cent renewable energy; and a variety of on-site high-speed, low latency carrier interconnects.

https://www.nextgenerationdata.co.uk/