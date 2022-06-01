An updated corporate identity will create a more modern and progressive look and feel which will support LKQ through its next stage of growth.

Zug, Switzerland. LKQ Europe has unveiled its new logo and branding that reflect its position as a global and innovative leader in the European automotive aftermarket. The new branding across the whole group will allow LKQ Corporation and its subsidiaries all over the globe to move closer together. It will also allow LKQ to attract and retain great customers and reflect the diversity and integrity of LKQ and its employees.

LKQ Reinvents its Corporate Identity to Reflect its Role as an Automotive Aftermarket Leader

As part of its ongoing journey of expansion, integration, and transformation, LKQ has developed a new corporate brand and identity which will help to deliver a harmonized brand and support building a one-corporate culture across its European operations.

In 2011, LKQ entered the European market with the acquisition of Euro Car Parts in the United Kingdom. Since then, LKQ has acquired over 80 companies across more than 20 European countries.

The company will implement the new corporate identity in the coming months.

“In order to continue to be a leader in the Automotive Aftermarket, we believe it is essential to evolve and invest in our corporate design and reputation. We will build a strong and inspiring global brand that not only reflects our history but also our future business models delivering more value to customers across Europe,” says Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ Europe. “Having a strong reputation is also key to attracting the best talent in the market. Building a strong employer brand will help to create a positive sentiment, and build our reputation as a modern, progressive business and an employer of choice.”

LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and since then, it has not stopped driving forward, with a commitment to continuous improvement, finding creative solutions, and adapting to the ever-changing competitive landscape.

When LKQ was originally formed, it revolutionized the parts industry by offering high-quality automotive parts at excellent value. The three letters LKQ stand for ‘Like-Kind-Quality,’ reflecting this vision. Over time, LKQ evolved and became a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles with operations in Europe, North America, and Taiwan.

With that, the meaning of the three iconic letters has also evolved to another level: ‘Leadership. Know-how. Quality.’ This phrase more accurately conveys the pivotal role LKQ has played in shaping the landscape of the Automotive Aftermarket and vehicle recycling industry.

“We’re now a global business, made up of more than 270 acquisitions offering aftermarket and specialty solutions across our four core segments in North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self-Service. With thousands of colleagues spread across the globe, we’re a dynamic and entrepreneurial team, and our identity needs to reflect this,” says Dominick Zarcone, LKQ Corporation’s President, and Chief Executive Officer. “The evolution of our logo and supporting corporate identity will not only support this new era of business but will also help to create a positive outlook, building and cementing our reputation as a contemporary business and employer of choice.”

LKQ Corporation’s approximately 46,000 employees serve LKQs customers in 26 countries. It offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, recreational and performance vehicles.

About LKQ Europe

LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, with its head office in Zug, Switzerland, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs approximately 26,000 people with a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately $6.1 billion in revenue in 2021. The organization supplies more than 100,000 independent workshops in over 20 European countries.

The group includes Euro Car Parts, LKQ Fource, RHIAG Group, Elit, LKQ CZ, and STAHLGRUBER Group, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ also holds a minority interest in Mekonomen Group.

