The business and art worlds are working hand in hand to support Ukraine. The international art leader LUMAS and renowned artist Paolo Pettigiani have joined forces to release a print run of a new photographic artwork on March 22, 2022 with all proceeds going towards providing medical care for the Ukrainian people. The work is priced at 50 British pound, and can be purchased either online or in-store at one of LUMAS’s 22 galleries worldwide. All proceeds from the campaign will be donated directly to the independent international medical relief organisation Ärzte ohne Grenzen e.V. (Doctors Without Borders), with the organizers of the initiative waiving all commissions and fees. Every work purchased is a show of solidarity between art lovers and the people of Ukraine.

Berlin, March 22, 2022 - Art is a universal language between humans – regardless of who we are or where we come from. LUMAS has partnered with the photographer and art director Paolo Pettigiani to speak out against the appalling war in Ukraine, through the medium of photography. Together, they have launched a fundraising campaign to support the lifesaving work of Doctors without Borders in Ukraine.

LUMAS and artist Paolo Pettigiani launch photo artwork for fundraising campaign globally #standwithukraine

“The Long Pursuit of Peace” is a work created by Pettigiani at short notice in response to the crisis. Through his use high-contrast primary colors, the artist has crafted a surreal and moving artwork, which directly serves a worthy cause.

Renowned for his infrared photography, the artist’s style has been likened to the evocative works of documentary photographer Richard Mosse. Many of Pettigiani’s previous works have also been published as limited-edition LUMAS prints.

The international art platform LUMAS and its partners are actively using their global reach to motivate as many art galleries and e-commerce brands as possible to engage in social activism, while the award-winning photo lab and printing studio WhiteWall Media has offered to print the edition for free.

100% of the proceeds from “The Long Pursuit of Peace” will be donated directly and in full to the international NGO Ärtze ohne Grenzen e.V. (Doctors without Borders). These donations will enable emergency medical attention for those wounded by the war, as well as treatments and care for pregnant women and the chronically ill.

Like many other businesses and artists worldwide, LUMAS and Paolo Pettigiani are making a statement in the name of peace, and the belief that health and safety are human rights. Basing the fundraising campaign around the motto “The Long Pursuit of Peace”, LUMAS and Pettigiani are directly providing help to those who need it most. Together, they call for solidarity with Ukraine. #standwithukraine

PAOLO PETTIGIANI

Title: “The Long Pursuit of Peace”

Year: 2022

Dimensions: 21 x 28 cm

Open Edition

Selling Price: £ 50

http://uk.lumas.com/stand-with-ukraine/