BERLIN, NOVEMBER 12. Global employment platform Lano have launched a full solution service allowing companies to easily hire talent outside of their country, whether they are contractors or full-time employees.

Global expansion initiatives are expected to face explosive growth over the next five years. Lano’s service enables to hire talent anywhere in the world in under 2 weeks.

Lano founders Aurel Albrecht and Markus Schuenemann

The service is particularly aimed at companies wanting to hire full-time employees in countries where they don’t have a legal entity. Lano hires the employees on behalf of their clients, taking care of the onboarding and ensuring compliance with local laws.

In addition, Lano can help secure work visa sponsorship for non-UK citizens. For example in the UK, post-Brexit ‘talent mobility’ has become a challenge on a large scale. With around 3.6 million EU citizens currently living in the UK, and 4.5 million Brits living in Europe, the end of the EU’s freedom of movement means Brits employed in continental Europe, or EU nationals employed in the UK, will soon need work visas.

“We wanted to make Lano a one-stop-shop for international hiring, offering integrated partner services and technology to help HR departments navigate new market opportunities and access global talent”, says Aurel Albrecht, founder and Managing Director of Lano. “Building on their global talent pool is becoming a crucial consideration for small to medium businesses, especially in high-tech sectors, where they are wanting to employ the best skilled workers across Europe and the rest of the world.”

Cloud-based platform Lano partnered with Currencycloud this year to offer companies, freelancers, contractors and remote teams a centralised platform to manage payments. Through Lano companies can now pay employees and contractors in over 175 countries, in multiple currencies, whilst ensuring they are complying with local payroll and tax regulations.

