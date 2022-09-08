Applications accepted until September 19 on www.douglasbeautyfutures.com

Nominations in three categories: Beauty & Health Product Innovation, Beauty & Health Digital Solution, Sustainability Innovation

The winners’ creations may be added to the DOUGLAS product range

Highly respected jury members, including DOUGLAS Group CEO Tina Müller and leading experts a.o. Lea-Sophie Cramer, Sara Nuru, Tijen Onaran and Philipp Westermeyer

Düsseldorf, 08. September 2022. The countdown is on: Start-ups in the beauty and health industry can still apply for BEAUTY FUTURES –The DOUGLAS Start-up Challenge. Until September 19 applicants can submit a description of their idea, a pitch deck and a video on the BEAUTY FUTURES website to get the chance to work with Europe’s leading premium beauty & health platform.

DOUGLAS is searching for unique products or services in three categories:

Beauty & Health Product Innovation focuses on innovative beauty and health products such as skincare, make-up, fragrance, hair care, nutritional supplements and health. Beauty & Health Digital Solution targets digital solutions that enhance the DOUGLAS customer experience. Sustainability Innovation honours futuristic solutions for increased sustainability along the supply chain.

“We want to give a boost to innovations and new developments and be a driving force behind the evolution of the future beauty and health market,” said Tina Müller, CEO of the DOUGLAS Group.

The winners have the chance to become part of DOUGLAS’ international product range and present their products to more than 50 million DOUGLAS Beauty Card holders. They can also collaborate with the DOUGLAS online shop, stores and app and compete for a branding package by Jung von Matt START.

The finals will be November 8 at the DOUGLAS headquarters in Düsseldorf.

ABOUT DOUGLAS:

DOUGLAS is Europe’s leading beauty & health destination with more than 300,000 SKUs via online-Shop, App, partner program and around 1,900 stores.

