London, 9th June 2020: Proceed Group has today announced the launch of its new IT system decommissioning product, Proceed Cella, enabling users to decommission multiple SAP and non-SAP legacy systems while retaining full access to their data. End-users are uniquely provided with a comprehensive set of pre-defined reports, ensuring that business, audit and legal requirements are met. A game changer for the industry, Proceed Cella is the first of its kind to give business users access to data through a user-friendly interface while also being completely complementary to SAP ILM.

As organisations grapple with today’s ever-changing technological landscape with a drive for innovation, digitalisation and business knowledge, simplifying systems environments has become business critical. Proceed Cella will enable businesses to remove legacy systems and so deliver significant cost-savings of up to 80%, address the risks inherent in running a business on legacy systems, and move to more environmentally-friendly modern IT infrastructure.

Nick Parkin, CEO at Proceed Group said, “There is compelling evidence that reducing costs associated with legacy systems is top of mind for many organisations. They can’t ignore the costs associated with retaining huge numbers of legacy applications any longer. Getting access to data after decommissioning has always been a stumbling block to beginning decommissioning projects - as typically this has been a difficult and lengthy process – Proceed Cella, makes decommissioning easily achievable and affordable.”

Mark Darbyshire, SAP UK CTO, added: “I’m delighted to see Proceed Group’s focus on the decommissioning market. As a trusted partner for many SAP customers, Proceed has consistently delivered successful client engagements, delighted its customers and enabled them to modernise their SAP landscapes. We welcome its new decommissioning solution, Proceed Cella, and the decision to base it on SAP’s HANA platform, fully exploiting HANA's power to offer great user experiences, high-performance data management and powerful reporting capabilities. We look forward to seeing more successful customers reaping the additional benefits that Proceed Cella will enable.”

With a 20-year history in the industry, Proceed Group is expert in managing the decommissioning of legacy systems and reducing the costs associated with data storage, as well as being specialists in SAP’s ILM. To date the company has run hundreds of successful decommissioning projects for its clients for both SAP and non-SAP applications.

SAP and data management specialist, Proceed Group is a UK headquartered business that has to date helped 650 customers across the globe to improve business and IT performance, reduce costs, increase ROI and assist with data compliance and regulations management. Its Rightsizer service and software tool for SAP automates data archiving processes, allowing businesses to gain business agility, relieve strain on internal resources and increase efficiencies in deployment and maintenance.



