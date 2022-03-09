Advanced material pioneer unveils 3D printed concrete construction using Cementene™

Versarien plc, an advanced engineering materials group and provider of graphene-enhanced cement admixture, today announces the launch of its “Lunar” lifestyle pods designed with sustainability and innovation at the core. Lunar is Versarien’s first 3D printed concrete product made with Cementene™, Versarien’s graphene-enhanced cement.

Versarien Lunar

The launch will see Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, unveil a building printed with Cementene™, at the Company's production facilities in Longhope, Gloucestershire. Known as Versarien Lunar, this is a milestone project for a 3D-concrete printed product with a graphene additive. The versatile pods can be used as an office, studio, gym, or leisure room. The pod’s wall design shows the level of detail, flexibility and precision that can be achieved with 3D-concrete printing. Versarien’s lead designer has encompassed the concept of light and access to the outdoors by incorporating full-height glazed doors and windows into the pod’s design.

The launch of Lunar comes at a time where sustainability in construction has never been more scrutinised. The industry accounts for around 8% of global CO2 emissions and would be third for emissions in the world if it were a country, overtaken by only the US and China. Since fewer materials are needed to achieve the same structural performance as ordinary concrete, incorporating graphene into concrete can enable faster completion of buildings, reducing costs and the carbon footprint.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien commented, “This launch represents the first application of a technology that has the potential to change the way the world views construction and property renovation. Lunar doesn’t just provide convenience for homeowners, it is also a beacon of hope for those who don’t have access to basic amenities like shelter. Our 3D printed concrete can build pods for those suffering hardship, whilst creating a circular economy for houses, giving individuals in more developed countries the opportunity to chop and change and ‘lift and shift’ their homes. Versarien is driving this innovation and we look forward to seeing the impact this technology can have in the world around us.”



Following the launch, Versarien will be holding an event on 9 March 2022 to showcase a prototype Lunar unit, showing attendees around the features and specifications before anyone else.

For more details, visit: https://www.versarienproducts.co.uk/

*For more details on the performance of Cementene™ please see here: https://www.versarien.com/files/5716/3050/8952/White_Paper_-_Graphene_for_the_construction_sector_-_final_version.pdf

