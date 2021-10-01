RUSH.GG redefines platforms in gaming and esports

RUSH.GG is set to become in gaming and esports what Amazon is in online retail and Instagram is in social media - one of the largest entertainment and community platforms worldwide. On RUSH.GG, gamers will discover a diverse product range consisting of various features such as news, creator hubs, tournaments, events, and content.

The platform offers gamers, fans, communities, content creators, gaming organisations, and publishers a one-stop-solution to fulfil each stakeholder’s needs. The multitude of features and functions on the platform create a clear added value for anyone involved. After intensive preparation and months of development, RUSH.GG has launched with a large and unique inaugural community event. The event is accompanied by various high-ranking stars from the gaming and lifestyle industry and brings together some of the biggest and best-known creators in the German- and in the English-speaking communities onto the platform.

Zug (CH), With its international launch, RUSH.GG is rolling out platform solutions for the GSA market, UK, Scandinavia, and target audiences from the Benelux countries. To underline the global approach, the products are also available in India, Indonesia, and the Middle East from the get-go.

By merging existing platforms of the two partners 1337 Holding and A Maze Thing in various countries, RUSH.GG ensures to uphold the availability of the core values of this joint venture. Adding layers of technology and go-to-market strategies will create relevant synergies needed to precede.

RUSH.GG:HUBs – a unique Ecosystem for all Users, Brands, and Influencers

Whether it be esports enthusiasts, content creators, streamers, or publishers: with RUSH.GG, all gaming stakeholders are brought together on a central, aggregated platform. This novel approach creates an unprecedented value multiplier.

The so-called RUSH.GG:HUBs are the central element of this ecosystem. From grassroots to established esports organisations, hubs enable communities, sponsors, brands, and creators from all angles of the market to set up their gaming refuge. Core features like tournaments, marketplaces, user rankings, shop systems, and gamification capacitate running a full-fletched esports platform with very little efforts.

Martin Wyss, CEO RUSH.GG: "We, the brains behind RUSH.GG, have been gamers ourselves for years and have seen and heard the community's clear need for a central platform time and time again. We are therefore very proud to be able to offer this touch point with RUSH.GG. Users, brands, and influencers benefit equally from the multitude of features and can publish content, integrate livestreams, or create and organise their own tournaments via the HUBs. Our development roadmap for the coming years will ensure that RUSH.GG stays ahead of the curve."

Flagship Brand Ambassadors on Board with RUSH.GG

The initial roster of partners is equally astounding and promising: Nepenthez, ZwebackHD, CapgunTom, DannyAarons, AJ3, Gorilla, FUTWIZ Jamodo, MattHD are among the first brand ambassadors with their own hub on RUSH.GG. Future partnerships are set to launch in the coming days and weeks. The first publishers have already implemented various formats and tournament series on an earlier version of the platform. The launch of RUSH.GG brought more than 10 million views of the platform within the first hours.

The Daily Dose of Gameplay & Entertainment

Daily prizemoney tournaments in FIFA, VALORANT, and Pokémon Unite started yesterday. Popular games like Clash of Clans, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and League of Legends are set to pick up operations shortly.

The official RUSH.Europe hub as well as verified partner and brand ambassador hubs will launch with huge community events next week.

