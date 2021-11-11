Jos Creese and Heather Robb to lead discussion “Managing Oracle E-Business without Fuss”

London, 11th November, 2021: Decision makers and influencers at Public Sector, charities, universities and housing organisations using Oracle E-Business Suite, are being invited by Claremont, the leading Oracle Managed Services provider, to attend a unique round table event: Managing Oracle E-Business Without the Fuss.

This virtual experience, taking place on 19th of November at 10.00 GMT, will be led by Jos Creese, CEO and Founder of Creese Consulting and ex-President of the British Computer Society. Heather Robb, Chief Digital Officer at The City of Edinburgh Council will be bringing her perspective, formed through over 20 years of technology leadership, to the conversation.

Topics on the agenda include:

Determining how best to migrate Oracle E-Business Suite to the cloud

Balancing in-house and external skills

Efficient management of private partnerships

Transferring skills to in house teams

Platform migrations and supplier management

Demonstrating ROI

Defining supplier relationships

The event, which is free to attend, is being hosted by Claremont in order to address the concerns that many decision makers working with Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) express when faced with the daunting task of migrating EBS to the cloud.

Mark Vivian, CEO of Claremont said: “Migrating EBS to the cloud, upgrading it or just supporting and optimising it can be daunting, particularly when budgets are tight and time is limited. This event is designed to allow participants to evaluate a range of strategies that will empower them to take advantage of Oracle E-Business whilst containing costs and reducing risk.”

For those wishing to attend, delegates are invited to register online at https://www.claremont.co.uk/events/public-sector-roundtable.

About Claremont

Founded in 2004, Claremont is a leading independent UK Oracle Managed Services Provider. Claremont forges long-term relationships with customers, collaborating with them to maximise their investment in Oracle technology and use it to achieve tangible business outcomes. With offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Guildford and an established distributed home-working model, the team serves many leading public and private sector organisations in the UK and Europe. Claremont is an Oracle Partner, shortlisted by Oracle as EMEA E-Business Partner of the Year 2020 and has won multiple UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards in each of the last four years. Claremont is also a certified ISO27001 organisation, giving customers peace of mind on their information security requirements and was added to the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace in September 2020. The company has held the Investors in People Gold award continuously since 2011, recognising the businesses’ ongoing commitment to the personal development of their people.

PR CONTACTS

Claremont@championcomms.com

+44 2070 303 818