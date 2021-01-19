Galway based Manifold Solicitors has chosen market leading bundling software from Zylpha (www.zylpha.com). The practice will use the software in conjunction with its LEAP case management systems. By using Zylpha, the time taken to produce document bundles is reduced by up to 80%, enabling more time to be spent with clients.

Manifold Solicitors practices family law exclusively, offering a comprehensive service based on its very particular skill set and focus. High quality client care is paramount at Manifold and this in turn relies on efficient systems and sound document management. This is reflected in the practice’s decision to choose Zylpha’s digital bundling software to enhance its existing LEAP case-management system.

Manifold Solicitors

Zylpha’s digital software, contains everything that Manifold Solicitors need to create the highest quality document bundles. It can be accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha’s electronic bundling software delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives. Additionally, Zylpha’s system eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage and courier charges.

Commenting on the news, Brid Manifold of Manifold Solicitors noted;

“We provide our family law clients with the highest levels of service. An important element of that is maintaining the best document management systems internally. Previously, processes such as document bundling was a highly labour intensive process. However, by using Zylpha’s software, in conjunction with our LEAP case management system, the process that once took days now takes just a few minutes, and the bundle quality is great too. All in all, the transformation is amazing and it benefits both our staff whilst freeing up more time to spend with clients.”

For her part, Zylpha’s Rachel Kitson welcomed Brid’s comments adding, “By pursuing the highest levels of quality and client care Manifold Solicitors has built an excellent reputation for family law right across Galway. We are delighted therefore that they have chosen Zylpha to manage the document bundling process and we look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

