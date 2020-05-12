Respected Jersey based specialist family law practice Claire Davies, Advocate has chosen electronic document bundling software from leading legal software innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com). The move has proved extremely timely as the island’s Royal Court (Family division) is now actively encouraging the use of electronic legal document bundles for all hearings. Ideally suited to the Court’s demands, Zylpha is winning many friends and gaining huge interest amongst other local practices.

As a leading family practice Claire Davies, Advocate is committed to providing a first-class service. By utilising Zylpha, it has been able to produce electronic document bundles in a fraction of the time it would take to produce them manually, whilst also making considerable saving across stationery, photocopying, physical storage and the use of couriers. Clients too have expressed satisfaction with the enhanced service levels available. By being ready to capitalise on the acceptance of digital files by the Jersey family court, Claire Davies, Advocate has been able to hit the ground running from day 1 with high-quality professional electronic bundles.

Jersey

According to Claire Davies herself, the move reflects a significant commitment to both innovation and customer service. In her view, “The decision to go with Zylpha is part of a broader programme of adopting innovation aimed at driving client service levels. Despite exploring a number of different digital document management solutions, Zylpha was the only document bundling system that offered the robust service levels required here.

“Now that the Jersey family courts are dictating that firms use electronic bundling, complex legal document bundles can be produced in a fraction of the time it took previously with manual systems, in some cases saving days of work. Using Zylpha also includes all the set up and practices for producing bundles whilst working from home without disruption. This is all a major leap forward… and the courts themselves are highlighting to others that what we are doing with Zylpha is good practice!”

For his part, Zylpha’s CEO Tim Long welcomed Claire Davies’ comments adding, “Claire Davies, Advocate is one of the leading family legal practices in Jersey, and their commitment to driving innovation is being recognised as a huge credit to the community. We are delighted therefore that having chosen Zylpha the practice is now supported by an appreciative local court system. We look forward to hearing of their excellent work in Channel Islands and of the role Zylpha has played there.”

Ends

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Long

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

t.long@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M:07758372527

leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk