Innovative law firm ramps up recruitment of senior practitioners in tech-focused fields

LONDON – London and Manchester-based law firm Brandsmiths continues its strategy to bring in the best talent to serve IP-rich businesses. The firm has strengthened its data and cyber team with the key appointment of Mark Gleeson, who has recently joined as Partner.

Mark Gleeson

A key figure in the world of data protection, cyber security and information law, Mark brings over 25 years' experience gained in private practice and in-house.

A barrister, Mark has held senior positions in data protection practices at firms such as Addleshaw Goddard, Squire Patton Boggs and Womble Bond Dickinson. He has also had data protection roles in organisations including Barclaycard and London Underground.

Mark is a specialist in data breach management and his practice covers GDPR compliance, cross-border data flows, data protection disputes as well as regulatory investigations and enforcement.

Gleeson comments: “Brandsmiths is the perfect platform to develop my practice and I’m excited about working with the team to tackle our clients’ most challenging issues in transactional, regulatory and contentious data.”

Gleeson joins a growing team of top practitioners from the world of TMT law. Recently, the firm brought in Joel Barry, formerly Head of Intellectual Property at global law firm CMS, and Andrew Murch as Head of Trade Marks, who has worked with prominent clients such as All Bar One, Bremont Watches, Cinch, Royal Ascot and Dr Martens.

Founding Partner of Brandsmiths, Adam Morallee comments:

“Our strategy to build the leading boutique for IP-rich business relies on finding the best talent. We are proud to have Mark join the firm and help us deliver the kinds of services that clients are crying out for right now.”

Since its launch in 2014, Brandsmiths has helped a range of entrepreneurial businesses, particularly leading digital platform businesses such as LADbible, Vinted and Missguided, make the most of their intangible assets and their creative ideas, regardless of whether they’re leading a start- up or a global concern.

The firm is also increasingly becoming the go-to adviser to some of the world’s biggest brands, all responding to digital disruption and the increasing challenges that technological evolution brings with it.

Founding Partner of Brandsmiths, Adam Morallee concludes:

“We believe that businesses making the most of technology and creativity have a real competitive advantage. We are driven to help those clients build great businesses and we’ll continue to seek out the very best people in the industry to make that happen.”

