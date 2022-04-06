Buckinghamshire-based firm Orange Genie has kickstarted the brand-new tax year 2022/2023 with an exciting new launch.

With the new tax year upon us, Orange Genie has unveiled its exciting new look. With a fresh new logo and rebrand, and an enhanced website to match, the firm is set to rival competitors and become leaders in both the employment and accountancy markets.

Orange Genie New Logo

The business is an outsourced employment and accountancy specialist, providing management services for contractors, self-employed professionals and small businesses.

Underpinned by a superior client experience, Orange Genie understands the needs of its clients, whereby outsourced employment and accountancy solutions offer absolute compliance and assurance.

Dan Moss, Chief Commercial Officer at Orange Genie shares his delight at the business’s rebrand and its new, digital-first website.

He said, “We are thrilled to announce our new and improved logo, branding and website.

“Digitisation plays a pivotal role in all industries, and we were keen to not only demonstrate this, but to also start the new tax year with a fresh look. For many, the new year starts on 1 January, but for us, it’s the 6 April.”

Continuing to evolve Orange Genie’s digital offering, the new website will help ensure commitment to providing an enhanced experience and ease of use for its customers.

Made of two divisions, Orange Genie Umbrella is a leading provider in the contractor management outsourcing market, whilst Orange Genie Accountancy is a specialist provider of comprehensive accountancy services.

Whilst the two divisions operate separately, both are part of the unified Orange Genie business, sharing the same vision, mission and values.

The rebrand and innovative new website comes as the firm focuses on its plans to grow and expand.

With Orange Genie Umbrella’s goal of re-educating the market on its full-service offering, and Orange Genie Accountancy beginning to target small businesses, this exciting launch couldn’t have come at a better time.

“A new tax year comes with an array of challenges, especially for business owners and those that are self-employed, which is why we have worked hard to prioritise and enhance digitisation across the business as a whole,” Dan continued.

And, as we embark upon a brand-new tax year, businesses, contractors and self-employed professionals continue to seek the help of established experts – Orange Genie.

Orange Genie continues to build its network of agencies and clients by developing long-term partnerships whilst assisting clients, contractor employees, small businesses and agencies with an end-to-end service.

