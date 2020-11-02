Moscow, Russia: Linxdatacenter, an international provider of data storage, cloud and telecom solutions, released a guide for foreign companies operating in Russia on legislation regarding storage of personal data.

The Russian market holds major potential for foreign companies. But because of myths about the market and inaccurate views of the risks involved, they often see compliance with local legislation on personal data – a challenge for any business concerned with reputation and future growth – as complicated and costly.

The article prepared by Olga Ermakova, Senior Legal and Compliance Officer at Linxdatacenter, offers a brief guide to get in compliance with the regulations for Russian personal data protection for foreign companies operating or considering to operate in Russia. The purpose is to remove some concerns about data processing in Russia and help businesses to get acquainted with Federal Law 152, the basis of the data protection law in Russia.

The article elaborates on the key differences between the Russian personal data law and the GDPR, recent changes in the local legislation affecting the business, and essential steps a company needs to undertake to meet the demands of the authorities.

The article is posted at http://lxdc.me/152art.

***

About Linxdatacenter

Linxdatacenter with headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a global provider of high-end colocation, cloud and connectivity solutions for business. Active since 2001, Linxdatacenter operates in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and the Nordics.

Linxdatacenter provides cloud and colocation solutions at own data centers in Moscow and Saint Petersburg built to TIER III standard, as well as at partner data centers in Warsaw and Frankfurt. It also offers fast connectivity to global cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The company is certified to provide infrastructure and legal solutions in compliance with personal data legislation (FZ-152).

The company’s data centers are certified under ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and PCI DSS standards. High operation standards of Linxdatacenter are confirmed by the Uptime Institute's Management & Operations Stamp of Approval.

To learn more about Linxdatacenter, please visit: www.linxdatacenter.com.

For more information or to arrange interviews and obtain expert comments from specialists and photographic materials, please contact Maria Petrova, PR and Customer Engagement Manager, Linxdatacenter.

Tel.: +7 (812) 244 05 94 | Mobile: +7 (911) 111 95 47 | maria.petrova@linxdatacenter.com