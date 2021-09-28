LONDON, U.K., 28 September 2021 – LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions today announced its partnership with Microsoft for Lexis® Omni, a flexible technology platform for legal service delivery hosted in Microsoft Azure. LexisNexis will deepen Lexis Omni’s integration with Microsoft tools including Microsoft 365, Teams, SharePoint, SQL, Power BI & Apps; and has enabled simpler cloud deployment via Microsoft’s highly secure Azure environment. LexisNexis has also been granted ‘co-sell ready’ status in the Microsoft Partner Programme to deliver more tightly integrated solutions to the global legal sector.

Through this partnership, customers will maximise the value they derive from their Microsoft enterprise agreements and in turn, their overall return on their technological investment. Lexis Omni offers tools architected on Microsoft technology that empower users to work and collaborate with clients and colleagues, enhance customer experience, increase efficiency, drive down cost. Via Azure, customers now have multiple options for consumption of these tools – be that on-premises, fully in the cloud or hybrid models – giving them the freedom to decide how and where they want to operate from. The powerful functionality of Lexis Omni, including workflow, document production, automation and legal process management, can now be delivered to desktops, mobile devices, through the web or any Microsoft 365 technology stack via Azure.

“Microsoft business tools, Microsoft 365, Office, Teams, are preeminent on lawyers’ desktops and we are investing to ensure our products and services can work in tandem with their preferred technology, marrying our trusted platform to help them automate business processes, reduce costs and risks, become more efficient and cost effective for their clients’ – whilst working in exactly the way they want to,” said Christian Fleck, Managing Director LexisNexis. “Through this collaborative engagement between our two global organisations, we are making technology and content deployment and consumption easier, and flexible, so that customers can maintain focus on their strategic priorities. This agreement also takes Lexis Omni into a larger marketplace and partner ecosystem.”

Carlos de Torres, Vice President, GPS US ISV, Industry and Private Equity at Microsoft said, “We are pleased that LexisNexis is choosing to integrate with our core business tools, bringing together their market leading transactional automation technologies, information and content within the Microsoft desktop and support the modern lawyer. LexisNexis is a digital pioneer in legal and is trusted for its expertise and innovative approach to product and information development for the legal sector.”

Customers will benefit from much simpler cloud adoption. As a result of LexisNexis’ ‘co-sell ready’ status, organisations interested in adopting Lexis Omni via Azure can now purchase Lexis Omni through Azure Marketplace.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk) offers Lexis® Omni, a technology platform for legal service delivery, and Lexis® Visualfiles. Lexis® Omni delivers workflow, document production, automation, and legal process management via Microsoft Azure in a flexible legal technology platform. Lexis® Visualfiles is a legal workflow and case management system and can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 200 organisations use Visualfiles today.

