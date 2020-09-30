LONDON, U.K., 30 September, 2020 – LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions and Maluma Solutions today announced a formal partnership to assist LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ customers overcome problems associated with legacy data management. This will help customers safely comply with GDPR in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. They will also eliminate significant and unnecessary costs associated with licensing and supporting legacy third party systems that are no longer in production.

Underlying this agreement is LexisNexis’ philosophy of partnering with talented solution providers who offer clients answers to real world business challenges and help to increase the value of their investment in Visualfiles. LexisNexis and Maluma will work together to implement Fusion, Maluma’s records management and document archiving tool, to help customers consolidate data from multiple systems into a single repository, allowing information to be searched, viewed and destroyed in line with their organisation’s data retention policies.

“Our goal is to provide customers with technology solutions that help them to reduce costs, improve performance and ultimately grow their business profitably,” Simon Farthing, Commercial & Marketing Director at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, explains. “Visualfiles is designed as an open platform because we believe that the solutions adopted by our clients should be of their choice and not dictated to them. So, we offer a large ecosystem of specialist, complementary solutions to help our clients make the best selection for their requirement. Legacy data management is burdensome for many of our customers and Fusion is one of the best solutions on the market to help address this challenge. It is specifically designed to help law firms manage the risk of non-compliance with GDPR and data retention. Additionally, the Maluma team has profound knowledge of Visualfiles, which makes them an obvious choice for this product segment.”

Managing data held in legacy systems is very time consuming. With the indexing capability provided by Fusion, customers can search the solution for information across multiple systems, to gain a complete view of their clients and matters and any associated activities, financial transactions, documents, and related third-party organisations. This saves time and effort when responding to Requests for Information and Subject Access Requests.

Similarly, customers can use Fusion’s GDPR module to apply retention policies to their legacy data and allow assigned users to manage its destruction. Every action undertaken within Fusion is audited and reportable.

“We are delighted to formalise our association with LexisNexis,” David Hartley, Co-Founder, Maluma Solutions, comments. “We are launching Fusion into the legal market in partnership, combining the knowledge and experience of both organisations to help law firms navigate through the pitfalls of legacy data management. Already, we have several common clients, and we are looking forward to working together in the best interest of our customers.”

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ is offered by LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk). A legal workflow and case management system, the solution can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 300 organisations use Visualfiles today.

About Maluma Solutions

Maluma Solutions is a specialist data management software and service provider with over four decades of experience working in the legal sector. The company creates fast, fresh, and intuitive software that helps firms manage their workplace data. Offering products and services to firms of all sizes who want to manage their data more efficiently while reducing costs, Maluma’s solutions allow clients to retain data and documents, following GDPR and data retention rules, while reducing the risk of data breaches and penalties due to the absence of compliant system data governance and archiving. For more information, visit www.malumasolutions.com

