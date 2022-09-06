T3 Cloud seamlessly integrates with iManage document and email management in the cloud

Madrid, Spain – 06 September 2022 – Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces the global availability of its knowledge management (KM) solution, T3, in the cloud. A software as a service offering, Lexsoft T3 Cloud, is hosted in Microsoft Azure. Customers will benefit from a secure and scalable KM solution in the cloud, whilst eliminating the need to undertake hardware costs and day-to-day software maintenance, all of which will be taken care of by Lexsoft.

T3, which is implemented over pre-existing iManage document and email management infrastructure on-premises, will also integrate with the same functionality in the iManage Cloud. Some iManage products may not be immediately available for integration with T3 Cloud, but that will change in the future.

A cost-effective subscription-based offering, all existing customers can move to T3 Cloud free of charge, within days and with no disruption to business operation. Lexsoft will undertake all aspects of the migration to replicate customers’ on-premises T3 solution in the cloud.

“T3 Cloud marks a major milestone, not just for Lexsoft, but also for law firms who are invested in KM as a business function strategically and for the long term,” says Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. “Especially since the pandemic, many firms have a strategic mandate to adopt a cloud-first IT strategy. With T3 Cloud we are ensuring that the KM function, in no shape or form, becomes an obstacle to firms achieving their cloud technology objectives. Now firms can reduce the cost and hassles of running a KM function on-premises – adding yet another business-critical system into their cloud environment.”

Security of KM data in T3 Cloud is assured. T3 Cloud will only hold metadata of firms’ KM content in the cloud, the documents themselves will be stored in their preferred iManage locations, based on organisations’ policies and procedures. From a compliance standpoint, this means that Lexsoft will not act as a Data Processor for customers in the cloud – minimising the possibility of any kind of inadvertent data processing errors.

Today, four of the top 10 global law firms (among others) are already using T3 for KM programmes. The solution – both on -premises and in the cloud – can be speedily implemented within days and there are no hidden IT costs. Additionally, the solution is part of an extensive global ecosystem and integrates with a wide variety of third-party solutions and technologies.

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, United States and Latin America. The company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com.

