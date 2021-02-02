UK GigCX platform innovator Limitless continues global expansion and accelerates CX transformation with Genesys Cloud integration and new investment led by Redline Capital

February 2, 2021: London, UK - Limitless, the AI-driven gig customer experience platform, today announced it has raised $10 million in financing. The Series B investment is led by Redline Capital and features new investment from Genesys, as well as continued participation from AlbionVC and Unilever Ventures.

Roger Beadle and Megan Neale

The financing round will see London-based Limitless continue its dedicated growth in the US market, establishing a new US-based headquarters to focus on its product development, particularly surrounding routing, automation and AI to augment the strengths of humans.

In addition to its latest funding achievements, Limitless also recently entered into a new technology partnership with Genesys, which was announced today by the global leader in cloud customer and contact centre solutions. The two have partnered to combine the comprehensive contact centre capabilities of Genesys Cloud with the Limitless GigCX platform, making it possible for passionate product and technical experts to provide gig customer support, or ‘GigCX’ for the brands they love.

The combined solution enables businesses to easily scale resources during busy periods and deliver faster response times 24/7 - a need which has been felt more acutely throughout the pandemic. Brand experts, ranging from Microsoft Windows specialists, to stylists who love L’Oréal products, to experienced eBay store owners, act as gig customer service experts on the Limitless GigCX platform. These product experts are providing an on-demand extension of the customer service workforce for brands, providing them with agile, personalised customer service based on a flexible task-based model.

The Limitless and Genesys Cloud integration is designed to increase AI adoption by leveraging the knowledge and expertise of gig experts to train AI algorithms, at no incremental cost. By suggesting answers to experts on the Limitless GigCX platform, the effectiveness of both virtual agents and agent/expert assist model is continually strengthened with increasing accuracy and speed, resulting in improved customer experiences.

The Series B funding follows on from a nearly $7 million Series A round in 2019. Since its launch by co-founders Roger Beadle and Megan Neale in 2016, Limitless has welcomed a growing list of global customers, including Microsoft, eBay, Unilever and L’Oréal. The Limitless GigCX platform has helped these brands to significantly improve customer experience and dramatically reduce cost of service, whilst handling increasingly complex queries that require a human touch. By helping customers to get the most value from their products and services, expert product users help the brands to increase product usage, repeat purchase and customer loyalty.

GigCX aligns with trends identified by the analyst research community, including the recent Gartner Hype Cycle for Business Process Services 2020, where Principal Analyst Jaideep Thyagarajan revealed that gig has now passed the ‘hype’ stage and is being actively used and scaled. Other recent Gartner research predicts that by 2023, the gig model will account for 35% of the total customer service workforce.

“The Genesys investment and partnership marks a significant achievement for Limitless as we continue to expand globally,” said Roger Beadle, CEO, Limitless. “As consumers turn increasingly to digital support channels and products become more complex, businesses need access to more diverse and agile talent pools. By integrating Genesys Cloud and the LimitlessGigCX platform, we offer businesses the opportunity to seamlessly blend call centre agents with their own passionate and knowledgeable gig experts to provide empathetic support, at scale.”

Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud, said: “Today, businesses need digital solutions that enable them to meet customers wherever they are in their journeys while providing a memorable, differentiated experience. By partnering with Limitless, we’re giving businesses a new way to optimise their contact centre resources while expanding the reach of the overall service experience for their customers.”

For Megan Neale, COO, Limitless, the new investment and partnership with Genesys marks a milestone in the future of work, especially during turbulent times: “COVID-19 has seen many businesses face massive disruption, but GigCX has been a saving grace in business continuity while also opening up new possibilities for flexible working. This new partnership is at the heart of empowering anyone, anywhere on the planet to provide customer service for brands they love, and that is something we are truly proud of.”

About Limitless

Limitless is a gig customer service (GigCX) platform, combining crowdsourcing and AI to help global businesses address their biggest customer service challenges – rising costs, increasing attrition, variability in demand and the need for diversity. Brands like Microsoft, Unilever, Sage, eBay and L’Oreal are using Limitless’ SmartCrowd™ technology to connect with their most engaged customers and reward them for providing on-demand customer service that can flex in line with demand.

As a pioneer in GoodGig™ practices, Limitless is one of the world’s first global tech platforms to introduce localised platform terms to protect the rights of its users gigging. Named a Rising Star at Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 programme and backed by Redline Capital, AlbionVC, Downing Ventures, Unilever Ventures and Genesys, Limitless is empowering people worldwide to earn money for providing brilliant customer service for the brands they love. Visit https://www.limitlesstech.com/

About Redline Capital Management

Redline Capital is a global Venture Capital and Growth Equity fund investing in fast-growing companies with differentiated technologies across North America, Europe, and Israel. Redline backs strong management teams, and lends its support to enable their vision and strategy through all stages of their development. For more information about Redline Capital, please visit www.redline-capital.com.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com.

