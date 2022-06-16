Gig customer service pioneer marks the next phase of growth and solidifies GigCX model

London, UK and San Jose, USA: Leading gig customer service (GigCX) platform Limitless today welcomes Mike Havard to its board. A well-known customer management, channel and technology industry leader, Havard will help advance the fast-growing company’s next stage of expansion with Limitless co-founders Roger Beadle and Megan Neale, creators of the GigCX model.

Mike Havard

Havard brings to this continued success 30+ years leading and growing businesses in the CX industry. He has held leadership roles with organisations including BT, Sitel, CM Insight and Verint. Most recently, he was a founding director of Ember, a professional services group focused on service strategies and performance transformation for champion brands globally, acquired by Davies Group in 2018. He has also held various Non-Executive Director, investor and advisory roles in a range of innovative technology organisations including anti-fraud technologies and e-learning.

Havard will continue this momentum as Limitless moves from strength to strength. In 2021, the company announced its $12m Series B funding, while also adding Genesys as an investor and technology partner. The same year, the company announced a joint win with eBay at the ECCSA awards for the Best Customer Engagement award, with judges describing the new GigCX model as ‘a game-changer for businesses who have real brand loyalty.’ In 2022, Limitless went on to win the Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year.

Havard takes over the role of Chair from Charles Cooper-Driver, who will be focusing more on charity-related endeavours. Since its launch, Cooper-Driver has provided guidance and support to Limitless in creating the GigCX category and growing the company as a market leader.

“Following on from the brilliant work Charles has done, I am very much looking forward to helping elevate Limitless and GigCX globally,” said Havard. “I’ve long followed the progress of GigCX from being a great idea coupled with smart innovation and real consumer benefits, to its current state of usage by global brands. Companies have reached a tipping point where customer experience has become a real differentiator of value that drives brand loyalty and engagement. GigCX and the Limitless platform provide a unique new capability in this environment and one that is helping Limitless clients to connect in ways that aren’t possible with traditional systems or operating models.”

“We are excited to be working with Mike as we take Limitless to the next level,” said Limitless CEO Roger Beadle. “As an extremely experienced leader, Mike is set to help Limitless drive significant growth, attract more blue-chip clients, and continue our expansion in the US and beyond. To date, we’ve had a tremendously exciting story to tell surrounding the incredible rise of GigCX, and as we see continued scope for the model and our platform across new customers, Mike’s experience will be a huge help in capitalising on these new opportunities.”

In 2016, Roger Beadle and Megan Neale founded Limitless to bring gig to CX and to transform the customer service industry for the greater good. Combining gig crowdsourcing and AI to help businesses address their biggest customer service challenges – rising costs, increasing staff attrition, variability in demand and the need for diversity - the Limitless platform is used by brands like Microsoft, eBay, L’Oreal, Samsung, and Unilever to connect with their most engaged customers, providing on-demand customer service that flexes in line with demand.

To learn more about GigCX, download the GigCX report here: https://learn.limitlesstech.com/gig-customer-service-report.

Media enquiries:

Please contact Jennifer Reid: jreid@thecommsco.com