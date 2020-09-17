Community programme rewards customers and improves service

Reduction in cost & carbon footprint by avoiding unnecessary visits by engineers

Vyn’s short video AI and Analytics platform couples with Limitless’ crowd-based workforce to service more remote areas

London, Northumbria, UK. 17th September 2020. Limitless, the AI-driven gig customer service platform, has entered into a project with ‘smart video’ platform Vyntelligence, and Northumbrian Water Group, to equip members of the public in rural areas to report on faults in their water supply.

Limitless users (known as Community Rangers), who live in largely-rural areas served by Northumbrian Water Group (NWG), will be able to use Vyn’s software to take short structured videos of faults such as burst or leaking pipes in roads and homes that they become aware of, and submit them directly to NWG to flag the issue. These Rangers will then be rewarded for their effort through the Limitless app. NWG will also be able to proactively reach out to citizens near to a reported issue and ask them to attend and capture video, so NWG staff can assess the appropriate next steps.

Limitless enters ‘Smart Community’ project to support rural water suppliers

The idea is being explored and planned in one of NWG’s annual Innovation Festival Sprints (‘A Year of Work in a Week’) between the 14th and 18th September where Limitless, Vyn, and NWG will look to kickstart the project in only a week.

NWG is the holding company for several companies in the water supply, sewerage, and wastewater industries such as Northumbrian Water Limited. The company will be able to save time and money and reduce its carbon footprint in the area by minimising the number of trips required by professional personnel.

Nigel Watson, Group CIO Northumbrian Water, commented: “We’re in our fourth year of the festival and it is always wonderful to see how we (Northumbrian Water) come together with our partners and others to produce new solutions to business problems we’ve been wrestling with for many years in some cases. We look to scale-ups as one source of fresh thinking. Over the course of the last 12 – 18 months we have really enjoyed working with Limitless and Vyntelligence. We’re really excited that they are coming together in the context of the festival to explore how we can work hand in hand with our customers to achieve better outcomes for them and us.”

Megan Neale, co-founder of Limitless, added: “This is an exciting new option for our users, which simultaneously generates extra income for them and allows them to serve and support their local community.”

Arti Khanna, Co-Founder and CTO Vyntelligence (Vyn) added: “In today’s uncertain times, businesses fight the battle to keep their people safe, manage costs and continue to respond to customer needs, we are very excited to have the opportunity to unleash the latent power of local customer communities. We are combining Limitless’s gig technology and Vyn’s unique capability, to guide residents to capture scenes as smart video and connect local people with businesses. The result is a smart community that takes an active part in resolving local issues and driving sustainable initiatives.”

You can find out more about NWG’s annual Innovation Festival here which will feature a full presentation from Limitless and Vyn: https://www.innovationfestival.org/

About Limitless

Limitless is a gig customer service platform, combining crowdsourcing and AI to help global businesses address their biggest resourcing customer service challenges – rising costs, increasing attrition, variability in demand and the need for diversity. Brands like Microsoft, Unilever, Daily Mail Group and Postmates are using Limitless SmartCrowd™ technology to connect with their most engaged customers. Named a Rising Star at Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 programme and backed by AlbionVC, Downing Ventures and Unilever Ventures, Limitless is empowering people worldwide to earn money for providing brilliant customer service for the brands they love. For more information, please visit https://www.limitlesstech.com/ or find us on Twitter.

About Vyntelligence

Vyntelligence (Vyn) is a pioneering mobile-first enterprise-grade short video AI and Analytics platform. By enabling field-based workforce and customers to capture short guided videos from their smartphone in the form of a “self-audit”, Vyn saves costs, improves first-time right metrics, and delivers a better customer experience. The platform uses machine learning & AI to automatically label, tag and categorise the video data stream to make it searchable and actionable. Further, Vyn can confidently predict ‘next-actions’, enabling business leaders to make faster decisions. Headquartered in London, UK, the Vyn SmartVideoNotes technology has been deployed by leading businesses in the utility, energy, telecoms and manufacturing industries. Vyn has been granted US patents for Smart Data Capture, Ranking and Delivery of Insights. Customers include Northumbrian Water, Engie, EDP, Openreach. https://vyntelligence.com



