MUNICH/COLOGNE/WARSAW, November 03, 2021: Lite e-Commerce, a Polish startup operating within Żabka Group - the owner of the biggest convenience store chain in Poland, has selected commercetools and fulfillmenttools as technology partners. The companies will support the Polish firm in the implementation of a new service on the q-commerce market in Poland – Żabka Jush.

With the rise of on-demand shopping for everyday items including consumer packaged goods and food, q-commerce is the latest trend in e-commerce. The q stands for “quick”, as in quick delivery. With over 1300 products to choose from, including ambient, cooled, and frozen items, Żabka Jush will deliver groceries within 15 minutes via its user-friendly app. This offers the ideal customer experience for convenience-oriented, time-constrained shoppers with low technology affinity. In order to be this fast, Lite e-Commerce will pick products from ‘dark’ stores, locations only used to handle online orders, and will work with couriers and e-scooter riders to deliver them. The service is set to launch in Warsaw, Poland with the aim of rapidly expanding to other cities.

Committed to providing the best e-shopping experience for customers, Lite e-Commerce selected commercetools, co-founder of the MACH Alliance, whose platform is built on modern MACH principles – microservices, API-first, cloud-native and headless. The grocer will use the commercetools platform as its robust, scalable technology backbone to be able to handle peaks in customer demand.

Alongside commercetools, Lite e-Commerce chose a grocery-experienced partner in omnichannel order fulfilment, fulfillmenttools, to deliver state of the art, cloud-based software-as-a-service fulfilment solutions. With a proven track record of seamless integration into existing retail processes, fulfillmenttools supplies the right platform for Lite e-Commerce to enable fast and error-less picking and seamless carrier integration with a very short time to market and full scalability.

“We are thrilled to be working with commercetools and fulfillmenttools as we endeavour on this latest business venture,” said Zbigniew Sobiecki, CTO at Lite e-Commerce. “Our investment in these technology partners marks an exciting step towards our goal to revolutionise online shopping. By applying cutting-edge solutions across our architecture, we are building an additional competitive advantage over players relying on legacy systems. With a flexible and well-documented API-based platform that allows a very fast setup, as well as flexible integration and custom development, these tools will enable us to provide the best shopping experience possible for our customers.”

“We are delighted Lite e-Commerce, being a part of Żabka Group, has selected us to support it as it embarks on this new venture,” commented Dirk Hoerig, CEO at commercetools. Our platform is perfectly suited to the job. It will allow the Lite e-Commerce team to be able to rely on a robust back-end that allows for a smooth customer experience across channels.”

“It is brilliant to be working with Lite e-Commerce, part of Żabka Group, and our sister company commercetools as the retailer rolls out its q-commerce capability,” said Jürgen Brock, CEO at fulfillmenttools. By choosing our modern cloud-based platform, Lite is perfectly set up to deliver an outstanding commerce experience throughout the customer journey”.

About Lite e-Commerce

Lite e-Commerce Sp. z o.o. - is a company within Żabka Group responsible for creating e-commerce solutions. The company focuses on creating technology, developing products and managing e-Commerce operations within the Group.

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software company that offers a true cloud-native, headless commerce platform that provides the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. commercetools leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere – today and in the future.

About fulfillmenttools

Founded as a spin-off by the German eFood market leader REWE digital, fulfillmenttools combines tech expertise and retailer knowhow. Proven in eFood, the flexible, scalable fulfilment platform combines a cloud-based distributed order management with easy to use and app-based in-store fulfilment solutions. With its offer, it enables services such as ship-from-store, click & collect, and other delivery, and collection models for retailers of all industries.

