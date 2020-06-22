Company working with organizations globally to help them sustain and improve employee engagement during transition to ‘new normal’ of digital workplaces and remote working

London, UK 22 June 2020 – LiveTiles Limited (ASX: LVT), a global software company that empowers its users to create their own intelligent workplace experiences, has been named a Strong Performer by leading independent analyst firm Forrester Research, Inc. in its The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020 report. LiveTiles received the highest score possible in five criteria including design and templating capabilities. The ability for non-developers to tailor and tune the user interfaces and for individuals to personalize their preferred communication channels, such as Microsoft Teams, was recognized by Forrester in the report’s LiveTiles vendor profile.

With organizations of all sizes now having to grapple with the challenges of the digital workplace and remote working, LiveTiles is working with some of the world’s biggest organisations to help them address the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on ways of working and employee engagement. Since onset of the global ‘lockdown’, LiveTiles has supported the implementation of Microsoft Teams for the staff in one of the largest public education organizations in the world with over 100,000 employees; advised on the implementation of Microsoft Teams for the US employees of a major global financial brand; and helped accelerate the digital transformation of a major global bank to drive employee communications and connectivity.

“The sudden and abrupt changes to how people work caused by the Coronavirus pandemic has left business leaders racing to rearchitect their organizations, marketing teams to rethink how they engage with customers and HR reimagining the office culture in a socially distanced environment,” said Karl Redenbach, CEO and co-founder, LiveTiles. “Only by focusing on the human experience and how people interact with technology will businesses be able to empower, inspire and support people to do their best work – and that’s more important today than it’s ever been. This recognition by one of the world's foremost tech research firms is the result of a lot of hard work and amazing customers and we’re committed to building on this success to continue to help businesses thrive in the ‘new normal’.”

In its Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020, report, the independent analysts commented: “LiveTiles continues to build a global presence and rich set of digital employee experience tools via its services know-how and focused acquisitions. Its strategy is to build a comprehensive set of intelligent workplace capabilities with the intranet as a foundation on which to grow. The vendor has a clear focus on serving large global enterprises and will make investments to extend its platform breadth as well as establish a presence in key markets."

With a growth trajectory of 4.9x in two years, LiveTiles reported annualised recurring revenue reaching $55.2 million as of 31 March 2020 and is ranked as the fastest growing tech company, and the 5th fastest growing company overall, in Australia in the AFR’s Fast 100 list. LiveTiles’ customers span government, healthcare and education sectors and include Novartis, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, Dept of Health Tasmania, Flinders University, and a world-leading supplier of athletic shoes, apparel and sports equipment.

LiveTiles is a global software company headquartered in New York, with operations spanning the Americas, Australia, Asia and Europe. LiveTiles is Australia’s fastest growing technology company according to the Australian Financial Review’s 2020 Fast 100. LiveTiles’ solutions are designed to significantly improve the employee experience within the workplace, with Intelligent Workplace technology including Intranets, AI & Employee Chat-bots, Employee Mobile Apps, Employee Data capture and insight tools, and many other capabilities all designed to simplify the complex within the workplace. LiveTiles technology can be used by any organization of any size. LiveTiles has won multiple global software awards covering our AI & Intelligent Workplace solutions, and is the clear world leader in delivering Intranet solutions to enterprises globally.

