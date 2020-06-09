Cullingworth, UK, 09 June 2020 - The UK Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (UKWISPA), the official trade body recognised by UK authorities for the high-standard delivery of internet access services, reveals it is “peak time all the time” for network traffic following a member survey at its collaborative @Home Members Meetings.

In light of the recent broadband picture across the UK, demands for data have sky-rocketed. Families and businesses have been forced to rely even more than ever on broadband access for work, education, and socialisation from the safety of their homes. UKWISPA members provide fast, reliable internet access to over 100,000 consumers and businesses across the UK; over 85% of which are in rural or very rural locations, where weaknesses within the existing nationwide telecoms networks require urgent upgrade in order to support these unprecedented surges – making their service unique.

“Right now, the only way to socialise and work is online. This makes high-quality connectivity essential,” said David Burns, Chairman of UKWISPA. “Our members have recognised that this is not a short-term phenomenon and have risen to the challenge of upgrading their services to match the new-found demand and future-proof their infrastructures to cope with the data-traffic. Now more than ever, the nations need local broadband providers to cover the gaps left behind by years of under-investment in fast broadband. This is where UKWISPA members have stepped up to fill this vital role.”

Every network has a finite capacity which is being put under immense pressure as existing customers consume more data to support increases in use time and applications such as video streaming. As a result, service providers are increasing investments into network infrastructure to support the quality of service to existing customers. In order to meet the expectations of loyal customers whilst maintaining organisational growth by welcoming new ones, investments into additional backhaul capacity are essential.

Improvements to network capacity are especially vital in rural areas where people are most likely to reside in place of daily commutes to the city. UKWISPA and its members have been reactive in addressing this issue, with most WISPs already providing connectivity to the most underserved and challenging areas across the United Kingdom. By collaborating to share the cost of infrastructure, they are now going the extra mile to allow affordable upgrades which alleviate network strain and make remote interactions efficient and painless.

“Without a reliable network, thousands of people would not be able to work from home, forcing them into unsafe scenarios which are entirely preventable,” continued Burns. “By providing the nation with appropriate conditions for working remotely, we ensure that people are protected in line with UK Government guidelines which state that those who can work from home, should.”

“Collaboration has proven to be key over the last few months as service providers navigate new working conditions, ways of increasing network capacity and sharing infrastructure investments to deliver the best performance to its customers. UKWISPA members will continue to collaborate at @Home Members Meetings to share best practices to enable education, home working and socialisation across the country when it is needed most,” added Burns.

-ENDS-

About UKWISPA

The UK Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (UKWISPA) is the official trade body recognised by UK authorities. Our mission is to promote the interests of the industry and ensure that services provided by members are of the highest standards possible. Each member of UKWISPA delivers internet access services that meet the highest industry standards so that businesses and consumers can be assured that they will be protected by our high standards for quality and service. For more information, visit the UKWISPA website at www.ukwispa.org.