The rise in satisfaction is a testament to LogRhythm’s commitment to providing for its customers throughout COVID-19

Sept. 22, 2020 — LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centres (SOCs), today announced the firm experienced a 50 percent increase in its Net Promoter Score (NPS) and external customer review scores in the first half of 2020. The customer satisfaction increases are largely attributed to the company’s COVID-19 customer response, additional enhancements to the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform, new service offerings, and the expansion of MSSP partnerships. The company also announced the addition of two new members to the leadership team, chief product officer Rusty Carter and vice president of human resources Melissa Garza.

LogRhythm, the industry’s largest standalone security-focused vendor, recently launched LogRhythm 7.5 and Open Collector in July 2020, enabling customers to detect and mitigate threats faster than ever with an experience designed for search speed, error elimination, data correlation visualisation, and more. The Urban Development Authority shared that after aligning their processes with the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform, their team was able to cut down on mean time to detect and response times from between 48 and 72 hours to just under 30 minutes.

LogRhythm 7.5 provides enhanced analyst workflow experiences and visibility, while Open Collector simplifies the process of onboarding cloud data sources for more holistic monitoring. This is especially significant given the many challenges security teams face with the sudden shift to a remote workforce.

“Throughout 2020, we’ve made it a priority to be a teammate to our customers, and as a result, they’ve been able to accelerate and enhance their security programmes — even under extraordinary circumstances,” said Mark Logan, CEO of LogRhythm. “Despite the uncertainty that remains due to the global health crisis, LogRhythm will continue responding to the situation by listening to the needs of our customers, driving new security-focused solutions, and evolving to ensure they are protected from cybercriminals.”

To further extend customer training, LogRhythm launched its Training Services Authorised programme, which certifies partners to offer the same training services to customers that LogRhythm has long provided. Now, customers can work with both LogRhythm and authorised partners to implement a variety of training options to fit learning styles, schedules, and budgets. Training services also cater specifically to distinct roles on the security team — including the administrator and analyst roles — to ensure the entire SOC can quickly and efficiently learn to use the LogRhythm Platform to accomplish their specific goals. This programme enables partners to become a one-stop shop for customers by providing deployment, security services, and training. Authorised partners that have already rolled out their own LogRhythm training programmes include Optiv and Novacoast.

LogRhythm also added two new executives to the leadership team to enhance the organisation’s ability to deliver on its products and company culture. These new executives are:

Rusty Carter, Chief Product Officer

Carter brings over 21 years of product leadership, software development, and security industry experience to the company. Prior to joining LogRhythm, Carter served as vice president of product management for Arxan Technologies, an application security and data protection company, where he led the product management and strategy functions. Along with this experience, Carter also brings a deep knowledge of machine learning, interface design, and UX — on which he holds several patents. At LogRhythm, he is responsible for driving the product vision and evolving the NextGen SIEM Platform.

Melissa Garza, Vice President of Human Resources

With over 20 years of HR experience, Garza has led human resources teams at various Fortune 200 and 500 companies in diverse businesses. Prior to joining LogRhythm, Garza was the vice president of human resources at SolarWinds, an IT management and remote monitoring software company. Garza will lead LogRhythm’s human capital management strategy to support the company’s continued growth.

“I am excited for the addition of top talent such as Melissa and Rusty to the LogRhythm team and look forward to them taking our people initiatives and products to the next level,” Logan stated.

Building on this trajectory, LogRhythm has received a significant amount of recognition from both customers and the industry since the start of 2020, including the following:

American Business Awards’® (ABA) Silver Stevie® for Large Company of the Year, Computer Software

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for SIEM for the fourth consecutive year

Leader status in G2’s Summer 2020 Incident Response Grid

Leader status in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

