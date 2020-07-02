LogRhythm Praised by Customers for Ease of Use and Support

BOULDER, CO - July 2, 2020 - LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centres, today announced that it has been declared a Leader by G2 in its Summer 2020 SIEM Grid, Summer 2020 Incident Response Grid, and Summer 2020 Usability Index for SIEM.

Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by real users of technology platforms and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 ranking takes into account several factors that buyers should consider, including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score, and the quality and age of reviews.

Customers of LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform rated it above other solutions for ease of use, setup and administration, as well as the quality of LogRhythm’s support. The reviews led to LogRhythm receiving the highest satisfaction score in the SIEM Grid.

“Our customers are at the very heart of our business, and nothing is more important to us than their success and the security of their systems and data,” said Mark Logan, president and CEO of LogRhythm. “We are honored that our customers rated us so highly in G2’s SIEM and Incident Response reports. We are grateful to our customers globally who have consistently recognised our dedication to innovation.”

High praise from customers

Highlights from recent LogRhythm customer reviews on G2 include:

The most configurable SIEM : “In comparison to other SIEM products LogRhythm provides enhanced configuration options, allowing for easier tailoring of information you which [sic] to see. The ability to create correlation rules, allows full TTP's to be protected against in comparison to other SIEMs allowing focus on only a single aspect.”

: “In comparison to other SIEM products LogRhythm provides enhanced configuration options, allowing for easier tailoring of information you which [sic] to see. The ability to create correlation rules, allows full TTP's to be protected against in comparison to other SIEMs allowing focus on only a single aspect.” LogRhythm is very flexible : “You can either run it virtually, on your own hardware or using an appliance. It is straightforward to set up exactly how you want it, whether you are an IT department or a stand-alone SOC.”

: “You can either run it virtually, on your own hardware or using an appliance. It is straightforward to set up exactly how you want it, whether you are an IT department or a stand-alone SOC.” The UI is sleek and program runs smoothly: “It's a great program when it comes to providing actionable events to respond to. It helps demystify logs and makes them easier to digest.”

This recognition follows several recent award wins for LogRhythm in 2020, including the Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year in Computer Software, the SC Awards Americas and Europe 2020 for Best SIEM Solution, and the CDM InfoSec Awards for Best SIEM and User Behaviour Analytics Market Leader.

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionising the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm empowers more than 4,000 customers across the globe to measurably mature their security operations program. LogRhythm’s award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform delivers comprehensive security analytics; user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralisation of threats. Built by security professionals for security professionals, LogRhythm enables security professionals at leading organisations like NASA, Temple University and XcelEnergy to promote visibility for their cybersecurity program and reduce risk to their organisation each and every day. To learn more, please visit logrhythm.com