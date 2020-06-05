LONDON, UK — 5 June, 2020 — LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centres, today announced that its NextGen SIEM Platform received the SC Awards Europe 2020 accolade for Best SIEM Solution. Due to the current lockdown measures being undertaken globally, the awards were held digitally.

This award follows the organisation’s recent receipt of several honours, including the CDM InfoSec Awards for Best SIEM and User Behaviour Analytics Market Leader, as well as designation as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management” research report.

Winners of the SC Awards were determined by two independent judging panels comprised of cybersecurity experts, including current CISOs, vendor-neutral consultants, and academic professionals.

The judges remarked that LogRhythm’s fully cloud based NextGen SIEM is “providing SME's with a cost-efficient entry to SIEM. The SOAR capabilities, extensive data collectors and with no programming or coding required, provides access to key investigations by non-technical personnel.” In addition, the judges also noted how the platform had, “good awareness of the rapidly emerging complexity we see,” and its range of capabilities, “demonstrate why the platform is a leader in SIEM.”

Mark Landless, Vice President for Europe at LogRhythm, accepted the award by video link, saying:

“On behalf of LogRhythm I am thrilled to accept the SC Excellence Award for Best SIEM. Now more than ever with our changes in working patterns we’ve seen a meteoric shift towards digital transformation and the associated erosion of the security perimeter. We’ve been working tirelessly to support our customers and partners through this challenging period, and I’d like to thank them for their support, and SC Magazine for this prestigious award.”

