LogRhythm recognised for customer-centric business approach and COVID-19 support

Sept. 23, 2020 — LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centres (SOCs), announced that it won three Silver Stevie Awards in The 17th Annual International Business Awards. The company received recognition in the categories of Large Company of the Year in Computer Software and Most Valuable Corporate Response for LogRhythm’s COVID-19 customer programmes. Additionally, Mark Logan, CEO of LogRhythm, was honoured as Executive of the Year in the Computer Software category for increasing customer satisfaction, extending the company's market share and positioning LogRhythm as a leader in security software innovation.

COVID-19 response

Understanding the urgent need for companies to arm themselves as employees work remote, LogRhythm responded with several initiatives to help organisations manage both the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19. In May, LogRhythm announced its Remote Workforce Visibility offering to help organisations achieve a broad view of and insight into their remote environments. The month-to-month subscription programme provides a flexible option for security teams to address the challenges created by the sudden shift to a remote workforce and the corresponding spike in cloud data.

LogRhythm also quickly provided several resources for the cybersecurity community, including webinars, ask me anything sessions, and blog posts discussing new security threats and recommendations on how organisations can stay secure. Together, these efforts resulted in recognition from the International Business Awards for Most Valuable Corporate Response.

Software innovations

Prior to COVID-19, LogRhythm made several enhancements and brought new products to market, continuing the company’s track record for its sustained commitment to innovation. First, LogRhythm released a cloud-based version of their security information and event management (SIEM) platform — providing the full experience of the on-premise version, while also providing the benefits of Software as a Service (SaaS).

LogRhythm then released a complimentary module that aligns its SIEM with the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix, allowing security teams to automatically detect pre-vetted anomalous behaviours, assess security effectiveness and run automated penetration tests. LogRhythm has since released 10 content updates to that module, and it has become one of the fastest adopted modules in company history. LogRhythm also created and updated over 25 SmartResponse plugins — one of LogRhythm’s key SOAR features — automating tasks to help analysts streamline workflows and quickly remediate threats.

Market Evolution

In October of 2019, LogRhythm released its True Unlimited Data Plan, the first unlimited offering in the SIEM space. It provides cost predictability for CISOs, who historically must choose between either protecting all their data — and going significantly over budget — or protecting only the amount of data their budget allowed, leaving their unprotected assets particularly vulnerable to cybercriminals. CEO Mark Logan helped LogRhythm bring this market-changing licensing model to the SIEM market in less than four months into his tenure with the company.

“LogRhythm strives to provide organisations and CISOs with ample resources and comprehensive security analytics into their network to ensure companies are secure,” said Logan. “This recognition from the International Business Awards validates our position as a leader in software innovation. While COVID-19’s long-lasting impact on the enterprise is still unknown, we will continue to provide insightful resources and technology for our customers to fight off potential threats and achieve their security goals.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards programme. All individuals and organisations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organisations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,800 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

This announcement comes on the first day of LogRhythm’s annual RhythmWorld Security Conference, the ultimate conference for security professionals across industries looking to grow as a practitioner and improve their organisation’s security operations. The conference runs from September 22 – 24, and all sessions will be available on-demand following the event.

To stay up to date on the status of on-demand content, check logrhythm.com/rhythmworld or subscribe to the blog. To learn more about LogRhythm, please visit the company’s website, and for resources on securing a remote workforce amid COVID-19, please visit the following link: explore.logrhythm.com/covid19-resources.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm empowers more than 4,000 customers across the globe to measurably mature their security operations programme. LogRhythm’s award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform delivers comprehensive security analytics; user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralisation of threats. Built by security professionals for security professionals, LogRhythm enables security professionals at leading organisations NASA, XcelEnergy, and Temple University to promote visibility for their cybersecurity programme and reduce risk to their organisation each and every day. LogRhythm is the only provider to earn the Gartner Peer Insights’ Customer Choice for SIEM designation four years in a row. To learn more, please visit logrhythm.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programmes: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

