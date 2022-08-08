London, 8th August, 2022 – Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has acquired Q Associates, one of the UK's leading providers of IT consultancy and advisory services around data management, data protection, compliance and information security.

The acquisition adds complementary capabilities to Logicalis UKI's core expertise in digital infrastructure, networking & cloud, enabling a broader portfolio of best-in-class solutions and services for customers operating in the digital-enabled World. Q Associates provides technology solutions to UK Universities and Research Councils, Government Security Services and Home Office departments and commercial clients across major industry sectors, including finance, legal, transportation and energy.

Q Associates holds advanced technical accreditations with many of the World's leading technology vendors, including Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik. The company is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, with regional offices in London, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as a Microsoft technical delivery team in Zimbabwe.

"The acquisition of Q Associates is fantastic news for all our customers and further strengthens our partnership portfolio. This announcement shows our commitment to being at the top table in the UKI partner market and customer landscape, especially around the Higher Education and Government Secured Services sectors, says Alex Louth, CEO of Logicalis UKI. "In addition, extending the reach and skills of Logicalis UKI shows our hunger to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors."

Commenting on the announcement, Andrew Griffiths, Business Development Director, Q Associates, adds: "We are extremely proud of the achievements of Q Associates with strong values around technical excellence and customer satisfaction. This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Logicalis. I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution."

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

Established in 1986, Q Associates is an award-winning IT solutions provider, specialising in the in the design, deployment and support of IT infrastructure and data management platforms to more than 400 clients across the UK commercial and public sectors. The company is recognised as a leading provider of technology solutions to UK Universities and Research Councils and works with commercial clients across all major industry sectors including finance, legal, retail, transportation and energy. Working closely with many of the World’s leading technology providers, Q Associates has strategic partnerships with organisations that include NetApp, Oracle, Microsoft, VMware, AWS, Lenovo, and Dell. The company is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, with regional offices in London, Manchester, and Newcastle.