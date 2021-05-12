LONDON. 12, May 2021: Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed service provider, today announces the appointment of Toby Alcock from his current role as Chief Technology Officer, Logicalis Australia, to the position of Chief Technology Officer for Logicalis Group. Alcock’s appointment comes after a strong year of growth for Logicalis.

In his new role as CTO, Toby will be focused on setting a unified global solution strategy and vision for Logicalis. Working alongside the leadership team and regional leads, Toby will be responsible for the development of customer services and solutions across Logicalis’ four key architectures of Cloud, Workspace, Security and IoT and Data.

Toby Alcock - Headshot

With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Toby joins Group from Logicalis Australia. During his time at Logicalis Australia, Toby spearheaded the development of local innovations within the Australian market, including the Cloud customer maturity model and Production Ready Cloud. Over the last 18 months Toby has been responsible for the global rollout of the Production Ready Cloud offering to support Logicalis’ customers worldwide.

Toby was instrumental in Logicalis obtaining its Microsoft Azure Expert MSP certification, which has lifted Logicalis into the top 1% of Microsoft partners globally. He led a 30 strong team of product managers, and technical experts over a 6-month period to prepare and pass the stringent audit requirements.

Following the appointment to his new role, Toby Alcock commented: “I am delighted to be stepping into this new role as Group CTO to help our customers benefit from the innovative services and solutions across Logicalis’ four key architectures. I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of our customers’ digital transformation challenges to learn how our global experts can build the solutions to help these organisations make a sustainable and cost-effective impact in their industries.”

Michael Chanter, Logicalis Group COO adds: “Logicalis’ evolution and continued innovation over the last 12 months has enabled us to keep designing and delivering customers’ digital transformations. Toby’s unique interest in translating technology to business outcomes will be crucial in allowing Logicalis to focus on the core technology pillars that will help our customers architect the change they need in their business.”

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.



As Architects of Change™, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.



The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.



For more information, visit https://www.logicalis.com/