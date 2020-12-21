London, 21st December 2020 – Logicalis, a leading international IT solutions and managed service provider today announces that Michael Chanter is making the transition from his current role as CEO of Thomas Duryea Logicalis in Australia, to Chief Operating Officer of Logicalis Group.

Michael joined Logicalis seven years ago and spent the past four years in the pivotal roles of COO and CEO in Australia. He is a member of the global Logicalis executive board which is responsible for the strategic direction of the $1.7B business. Michael has 25 years’ experience in delivering digital strategy and solutions in a variety of industries as well as building and maturing profitable professional services and managed services businesses that focused on putting the customer first.

Logicalis - COO

Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO states, “Michael has been instrumental in leading the roll out of our first ever global lifecycle solution – the Production Ready Cloud Platform – and will play a crucial role, as we the Architects of Change, continue to empower our customers to leverage the latest technology solutions for successful business outcomes.”

“Michael will lead Logicalis Group’s global portfolio of lifecycle technology solutions and take responsibility for the global service delivery associated with innovative solutions as we look to build on our current offering alongside our key strategic vendors, Cisco and Microsoft.”

Michael will take the title COO Designate, with immediate effect, until the recruitment of his successor in Australia has been completed. At this point, Michael will assume the full duties of the COO, however, in the meantime, he will maintain his responsibilities as Thomas Duryea Logicalis’ CEO.

On his appointment, Michael says, “I am delighted to begin this new journey as the COO of Logicalis Group. Our success as Architects of Change will be underwritten by a relentless focus on developing innovative, scalable solutions and services that accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey. I am looking forward to working with our team of 6,500+ professionals to leverage our local expertise and global presence to transform our capabilities.”

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.