Cisco Partner Summit 2022 - [London– Monday 7th November 2022] – Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announced that it has been recognised as the Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year at Cisco’s annual Partner Summit. The Cisco Partner awards recognise business success, innovation, and best-in-class sales and service. Selected by executives within the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market organisation, recipients of Cisco Partner Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers.

As one of only six Cisco Global Gold Certified Partners, Logicalis is honoured to receive this award for demonstrating innovation, driving engagement, and delivering greater value for its customers and communities. As a leading Cisco Partner, Logicalis is defining the future of next-generation connectivity by creating SD-WAN, SASE and Managed Private 5G for Enterprise solutions.

On this announcement, Bob Bailkoski, CEO at Logicalis comments: “We are delighted Cisco recognises Logicalis as the Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year. These awards are a consequence of the 25-year strategic partnership between Logicalis and Cisco, uniting to drive customer success.

Over the last year, we have worked hard to build up global SD-WAN and SASE offerings, all in a managed capacity under the umbrella of Intelligent Connectivity. We look forward to our continued partnership and joint innovation with Cisco to drive momentum around managed services to deliver sustainable outcomes for our customers.”

“Cisco partners are engines of growth and innovation in our shared success. Together, we have come through a challenging year to achieve outstanding results, respond to our customers’ challenges, and continue to stay ahead of the ever-changing landscape,” said Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market, Cisco.

“Congratulations to Logicalis for being recognized as the Cisco Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year 2022. You have demonstrated your customer focus and commitment to performance and are well positioned for continued success in the Age of the Partner.”

As Architects of Change, Logicalis harnesses its collective expertise to provide clients with their own personal blueprints for success. Striving to be a global change-maker through technology, Logicalis utilizes Cisco’s Enterprise Network solutions to accelerate customer ingenuity, reduce costs and ensure scalability and flexibility.



-ENDS-

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world.

At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.



As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.



Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit www.logicalis.com

Media Contact:

Champion Communications

Logicalis@championcomms.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.