London – 10th February 2021 – Logicalis Group, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, has today announced its renewed status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

The Azure Expert MSP program is a global initiative from Microsoft to highlight and promote partners with the highest level of expertise as managed service providers in assisting customers as they digitally transform their businesses, leveraging the power of Azure.

Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals.

Logicalis’ renewal of this accreditation, following an extensive audit, was a consequence of continued investments to build or acquire industry-leading talent and capabilities. During the process Logicalis demonstrated to the third-party auditor its capabilities, detailing how it continues to accelerate the acquisition of new customers by leveraging the latest technology offerings Microsoft makes available to the market.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO comments: “Our re-certification of the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status demonstrates the continued investment in our global strategic partnership with Microsoft. As Architects of Change™, this accreditation enables us to continue to provide industry-leading solutions and services that support customers in realising tangible business outcomes through digital transformation. We are proud to be part of this elite group of global Azure Expert Managed Service Providers”.

Last year Logicalis appointed Mick McNeil as Vice President of Microsoft Business Development. Accountable for growing Logicalis cloud business in partnership with Microsoft, he shares: “This renewed status is continued evidence that Logicalis is the partner of choice for organisations as they look to fuel their growth by becoming a digital business integrated with Azure.”

Microsoft Corporate Vice President, (Gavriella Shuster) comments: “As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them.

As a global Microsoft partner, Logicalis continues to verify its excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise via the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program. Microsoft looks forward to continuing to partner with Logicalis to deliver digital transformation outcomes with our joint customers.”

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.logicalis.com/

