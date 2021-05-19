Logicalis wins contracts in Germany and Ireland

Framework agreement until 2024

Provision of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Members of DFN (Verein zur Förderung eines Deutschen Forschungsnetzes e. V.) in Germany and of HEAnet (Higher Education Authority) in Ireland will benefit from the framework contract.

London – 19th May, 2021 – Logicalis Group, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) today announced it has been chosen as the Oracle Cloud Partner of Choice for the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE) framework across Germany and Ireland. The tender issued by GÉANT (the pan-European network for the research and education community) gives researchers and the education community across 40 European countries access to commercial cloud services without the need to run complex public procurements and competitive tenders. The framework agreement with Logicalis provides universities and research facilities in Germany and Ireland with access to modern, secure and scalable Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), awarding a call-off contract. This allows researchers and members of the education community a quicker and easier way to access the benefits of cloud services, leveraging Logicalis’ expertise.

Christoph Heiming, Senior Director, A&C Oracle Germany says: “There is a strong demand for commercial cloud services in the European research community that has, until now, been limited by the absence of procurement frameworks and the lack of technical skills. We’re delighted that our Cloud Services combined with Logicalis’ expertise will help empower the research capabilities of European institutes and universities on their cloud journey.”

Bob Bailkoski, CEO, Logicalis Group, adds: “This project signifies a positive step in the digital transformation of the European research landscape, and we are proud to be part of it. Our participation in this framework, means members of the research community can access best-in-class cloud solutions, while leveraging Logicalis’ proven expertise in the provision of Oracle Cloud Services to unlock the full benefits of cloud computing.”

As an Oracle partner since 1999, Logicalis’ know-how covers the entire Oracle portfolio. During the course of the collaboration, Logicalis has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in provision proven, Oracle-based engineered systems solutions to solve its customers’ most critical business challenges.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.logicalis.com/

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle Partner Network (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

About GÉANT and OCRE Projects:

The GÉANT Association (GÉANT) has more than 20 years supporting Research and Education Networks and Services. The GÉANT Association BV is owned by its core membership of 39 European National Research and Education Network (NREN) organisations. GÉANT plans, builds and operates advanced networks for research and education, including the pan-European network known as GÉANT.

The OCRE project (Open Clouds for Research Environments) aims to contribute to establishing a service delivery chain, to enable Research and Education institutes in Europe to adopt and use digital Earth observation and cloud solutions, in an easy, safe, predictable and controlled manner.

GEANT, all NRENs (and their institutions) and other European research institutes that are part of this tender, will be entitled to use its outcomes without any additional procurement being required. The OCRE Project has an objective to leverage network connectivity, identity management and other established services to help accelerate the adoption of cloud services and remove barriers for the European research and education community, hereafter referred to as the Customers.

