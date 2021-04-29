London, United Kingdom, 29th April 2021 – Logicalis UK today announces it has been recognised as one of the ‘UK’s Best Workplaces™’ for 2021. Despite an incredibly challenging year for businesses worldwide, Logicalis UK was able to sustain its award-winning culture, achieving a ranking of 61 in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ list in the Medium (50-250) category published by Great Place to Work® UK today.

Logicalis UK is among the 183 UK-based organisations recognised by its employees as an organisation that promotes a healthy workplace culture through trust, pride and camaraderie during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our people are what makes us unique. It’s through our expert Architects of Change that we support our clients on their digital transformation journeys, increase efficiencies, optimise customer service and make employees more productive,” says Alex Louth, Managing Director Logicalis UK, Ireland & Channel Island. “Recognition by Great Place to Work ® as one of the UK’s Best Workplace’s in 2021 is testament to the innovative working practices we put into place for our employees and the collaborative culture that exists within our extraordinary teams.”

To determine an organisation’s ranking, Great Place to Work® administers a comprehensive employee survey which represents ¾ of an organisation’s final score. The remaining quarter of the score comes from the Culture Audit® - a business-driven questionnaire that uncovers and evaluates the organisation's HR and leadership practices, policies and culture.

Niamh Mayoh, HR Director, HR Director, Logicalis UK, Ireland & Channel Island: “Receiving this award is testament to the entire Logicalis UK workforce. During the pandemic, Logicalis UK has strived to support our customers and employees during what has been a very challenging time. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, our 150 employees in the UK moved from office-based working to working from home overnight. Throughout this time, we have looked for innovative ways to keep our employees happy and motivated, including sourcing news means of communication and creating ‘virtual’ ways for us to keep in contact and understand the needs of both our employees and customers”.

In 2020 and 2019, Logicalis LATAM achieved this recognition in several of the countries of the region. In Argentina it was ranked 8th in the segment “between 251 and 1,000 employees”; in Paraguay it reached 5th place among multinational companies with less than 150 employees, while Logicalis Uruguay ranked 11th in the small business category. For its part, Logicalis Brazil was ranked 7th as one of the best IT companies to work for in the large companies' category.

