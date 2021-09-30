London, 30th September 2021: Logicalis UK, today announces it has been named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech for 2021. This news follows the recent recognition of its ranking of 61 in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ list in the Medium (50-250) category published by Great Place to Work®.

The 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list was released this morning by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Logicalis UK among 98 ranked organisations and coming 40th in the medium category. Great Place to Work® UK administered its research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees to determine their Best Workplaces™ list.

This accreditation as one of the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech recognises that:

Logicalis UK is a great workplace FOR ALL employees, not just a few.

Employees feel a strong sense of Trust, Fairness, Pride, Camaraderie and Wellbeing because of how their workplace treats them.

Logicalis UK lives up to its company values with leaders making meaningful changes to improve how they recruit, retain and nurture their talent.

Jen Edwards, People & Ops Director, Logicalis UK & Ireland says: “Within Logicalis UK, we are working hard to build a culture that values each individual and drives the highest level of engagement possible. We want to ensure our culture supports, inspires and excites our employees; whilst having some fun along the way. The pandemic was a very challenging time for many within our business and therefore we took steps to help our people managers in their responsibilities to support their team members and we instigated activities that would help each individual feel connected and supported, despite working in an environment that has never been more isolating. We introduced a programme of mental health support and social activities such as a weekly quiz night as well as things like coffee mornings, a virtual chocolate tasting event, our virtual Christmas party and two virtual kick-off meetings with a goodie bag for our employees and their families to enjoy.”

Alex Louth, CEO, Logicalis UK & Ireland adds: “At Logicalis, our employees are the cornerstone to the support we offer to our customers, and recognition by Great Place to Work in the ‘Best Workplace in Tech’ list is testament to the strength of our team at Logicalis UK, and the trust, pride, camaraderie and wellbeing that exists amongst our employees. Over the course of the pandemic, we have witnessed the centrality of the tech industry in helping support, steer and power society forward during times of unrest. The industry has seen a rapid acceleration towards digital initiatives, and at Logicalis UK we have been able to support our customers through this period of change.”

In support of this award, Rob Price, Practice Director, Digital Infrastructure, Logicalis UK & Ireland comments: “Before joining Logicalis, I already knew a few people at the company, and every one of them was keen to tell me how much of a family atmosphere Logicalis has, and how much of a great place to work it is. Having now actually joined the organisation, I am delighted to say that my initial experiences more than bear out what I was told. In addition to this, Logicalis has a great reputation in the UK with some fantastic customers. Finally, I have inherited a team of Rockstars, who really make Logicalis UK a ‘Great Place to Work’. This gives me huge confidence in our ability to deliver solutions and services to our customers and makes me optimistic for both my own future and that of the company.”

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains:

“Technology is what has enabled the world of work to evolve with pace during the pandemic – and what will continue to push even more leaders to embrace new ways of working, no matter what their organisation’s size, location or industry. Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate today,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK.

“In this fourth year of recognising UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech, many of these firms experienced rapid growth, but never lost sight of their values. They maintained their mantra of ‘putting people first’, often finding innovative and creative solutions to drive their great workplace culture remotely. We hope that by highlighting our Tech list recipients, other employers will be encouraged to make changes to their own people strategy and ensure people remain at the heart of their business policies, practices and programmes for a consistently great employee experience for all.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, please visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information: https://www.logicalis.com/