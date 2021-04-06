London, April 6th, 2021 - Logicalis, a leading international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Áudea, a company which specialises in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. This investment reinforces Logicalis’ ability to offer a comprehensive service to customers as they look to secure their critical data.

Áudea was founded in Madrid in 2002 and has since been at the forefront of the Spanish market as a specialist in IT security and high added value services. With a team of more than 40 professionals, Áudea provides cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services for more than 200 clients across finance, automotive, transportation, hotel, consumer goods, commerce, education and security sectors.

Logicalis Spain’s General Director, Alex Zaragoza, comments, “The global shift towards teleworking has accelerated the need for robust cybersecurity systems and solutions. With the introduction of new regulations, such as GDPR, companies need to adjust and keep their security processes within regulatory limits. The acquisition of Áudea allows us to deploy their solutions and experience, to offer our clients a 360-degree cybersecurity strategy, tailored to their individual needs.”

Áudea has nearly two decades of experience in information security, data protection, governance, risk management and compliance. As Logicalis Group CEO Bob Bailkoski explains, “There is no doubt that cybersecurity threats are increasing and implementing a robust cybersecurity strategy is now essential. The skills and innovation that Áudea brings to Logicalis complement our current security service offering, as we continue to strengthen our capabilities to serve our customers in the digital economy.”

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international provider of digital services solutions currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 clients around the world. Through a globally connected network of specialty centers, industry-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and telecommunications), and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Dell / EMC, VMware, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, Palo Alto, F5, among others), its 6,500 employees in more than 27 countries are trained to modernize the key digital pillars of the data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, communications and collaboration in the workspace, and data and information strategies.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis 'focus is to design, support and execute clients' digital transformation by uniting their vision with their technology expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep understanding of key IT industry drivers such as security, cloud, data management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue growth and business, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

Logicalis Group, with annual revenues of $ 1.7 billion annually, maintains operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa and is part of Datatec Group, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE:DTC), with income of more than $ 4.3 billion.

For more information, visit: https://www.logicalis.com

About Áudea

Áudea is a technology consultancy with 19 years of experience, which provides professional services related to the management of information security and new technologies, against national and international standards in three areas: legal, managerial and technical.

In recognition of its experience in the sector, Áudea is part of Subcommittee 27 (Security Techniques) and SC7 (Software Engineering and Information Systems), of the AENOR CTN71 Technical Standardization Committee for Information Technologies, etc. In each of the services-solutions that Áudea offers, it also provides advice, auditing and training, to adapt to the needs of any client.

For more information, visit: https://www.audea.com/en/home/.