London, 2nd June 2021: Logicalis, a leading international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announces the acquisition of the network transformation and modernisation specialist, siticom. The investment strengthens Logicalis’ capability to deliver software-defined services to customers as they look to connect people and devices.

siticom established its business in 2010 and is a leading player in the software-defined networking (SDN) and 5G market as an expert in communication networks and campus network solutions. With a team of 130 experts across five German locations, siticom develops complex networking solutions for its customers, including some of the world’s largest telecoms service providers, financial data providers and chemical plant infrastructure operators.

The acquisition of siticom empowers Logicalis to establish a pan-EMEA centre-of-expertise in advanced 5G network capabilities to evolve Cloud orchestrated network interoperability. siticom’s proficiency in next generation networks enhances the Logicalis services portfolio as it continues to grow in the professional and managed services space.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO comments: “Modern network infrastructures are the foundation of every digital business. The strategic decision to acquire siticom is driven by the growing demand for broadband services and fibre optics expansion as we continue to deliver speed, scale and agility for global customers. As a Cisco Global Gold Partner, we are already developing SD-WAN solutions and together with siticom we can build on our partnership to create end-to-end 5G offerings for the business of the future.”

Jürgen Hatzipantelis, Co-Managing Director at siticom adds: “Our advanced networking expertise combined with Logicalis’ global reach opens up new markets for both businesses. As a global Managed Services Provider (MSP), Logicalis will assist with growing siticom and building the institutional foundations required to scale the business while preserving our culture of openness and innovation.”

Stefan Höltken, Co-Managing Director at siticom concludes: “By combining our knowledge in SDN, 5G and infrastructure services with Logicalis’ managed services offering and strong customer relations, siticom is now able to provide a more holistic offering to its customers.”

siticom has extensive skills in telecommunication and software-defined network architectures, enabling Industrial IoT implementations, and next-generation public and private networks. The 5G solutions specialist is a member of Bitkom, Germany’s largest digital association. siticom’s deep knowledge combined with its strong strategic partnerships with leading 5G providers including Nokia, Airspan, Metaswitch and Druid Software will accelerate Logicalis’ vision to be a leader in digital transformation and expands its solutions and services for customers around the globe.

About siticom

siticom GmbH is a technology innovation company in business since 2010 with a focus on the digital transformation of infrastructure and networks of tomorrow. siticom's portfolio is geared towards the complex technological challenges of the future. The solutions and services range from technical and strategic advice to engineering services for planning and realizing network infrastructures in communication networks and corporate networks.

Thanks to a highly innovative, flexible grid of system partners, siticom is able to implement high-quality solutions at short notice. The combination of consulting, design and architecture bundled with the assumption of system and implementation responsibility as well as test-automation distinguishes siticom as an independent system integrator.

For more information, please visit: https://siticom.online

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international provider of digital services solutions currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 clients around the world. Through a globally connected network of specialty centers, industry-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and telecommunications), and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Dell / EMC, VMware, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, Palo Alto, F5, among others), its 6,500 employees in more than 27 countries are trained to modernize the key digital pillars of the data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, communications and collaboration in the workspace, and data and information strategies.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis' focus is to design, support and execute clients' digital transformation by uniting their vision with their technology expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep understanding of key IT industry drivers such as security, cloud, data management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue growth and business, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

Logicalis Group, with annual revenues of $ 1.5 billion annually, maintains operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa and is part of Datatec Group, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE:DTC), with revenues of more than $ 4.1 billion.

For more information, visit: https://www.logicalis.com