London, [28th March 2022] – Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed service provider, announced it has been awarded the Identity and Access Management (IAM), Threat Protection, Information Protection and Governance, and Cloud Security advanced specialisations on Microsoft Azure from Microsoft.

The attainment of advanced specialisations in security, validates Logicalis’ knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in the area. Together the advanced specialisations substantiate Logicalis capabilities in implementing comprehensive security solutions across customers’ Azure hybrid, and multi-cloud environments and technical capabilities to evaluate and deliver Microsoft Identity workloads with Azure Active Directory. It also shows capability to protect against threats by deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Information Protection workloads, Microsoft Cloud App Security or Azure Sentinel workloads.

“Microsoft Azure advanced specialisations validate Logicalis’ capability as a Microsoft partner to deliver best-in-class specialised services in a complex solution area with Azure,” commented Mick McNeil, VP of Business Development at Logicalis. “The advanced specialisations in security demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest-possible service to our customers and helps them to digitally transform with confidence that Logicalis is able to help them transform.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The security advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes securing businesses on Microsoft Azure. Logicalis clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to achieve these advanced specialisations.”

Additionally, Logicalis recently joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Logicalis is an international provider of digital services solutions currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 clients around the world. Through a globally connected network of specialty centers, industry-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and telecommunications), and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Dell / EMC, VMware, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, Palo Alto, F5, among others), its 6,500 employees in more than 27 countries are trained to modernize the key digital pillars of the data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, communications and collaboration in the workspace, and data and information strategies.

As Architects of ChangeTM, Logicalis' focus is to design, support and execute clients' digital transformation by uniting their vision with their technology expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep understanding of key IT industry drivers such as security, cloud, data management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue growth and business, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

Logicalis Group, with annual revenues of $ 1.5 billion annually, maintains operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa and is part of Datatec Group, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE:DTC), with income of more than $ 4.1 billion.

For more information, visit: https://www.logicalis.com