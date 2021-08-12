London, U.K, 12 August 2021 — Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed service provider, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Consulting Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48076121, August 2021).

The IDC MarketScape study assesses the capabilities and strategies of many prominent network consulting firms. This evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters that assess providers relative to one another and to those factors expected to be most conducive to success in each market, in both the short and long term.

The research utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that explain a vendor’s current and future success in the marketplace.

Logicalis Group CTO, Toby Alcock commented, “We are delighted to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape and recognised for our worldwide network consulting services. Over the last 12 months, enterprise customers have accelerated their digital transformation plans and as a trusted global partner, Logicalis looks forward to continuing to support enterprise customers innovate, differentiate, compete and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

