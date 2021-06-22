Logistyx Technologies’ software helps companies negotiate the pandemic-induced shift to ecommerce

Logistyx Technologies, whose cloud-based multi-carrier shipping software is used by retail, manufacturing and logistics companies to manage their parcel delivery operations, has selected technology PR agency CloudNine PR to handle its UK public relations.

Parcel shipping technology leader, Logistyx, chooses CloudNine PR for UK public relations

With many businesses pivoting to ecommerce during the pandemic, getting parcel shipping right is becoming increasingly important. Logistyx’s software provides visibility and data for tracking and ensuring customer orders get to the right place at the right time, improving customer service, while minimising delays and costs noted Uday Radia, director at CloudNine PR:

“For us it’s great to be able to work with a client like Logistyx that is so relevant to the current business agenda. Its technology plays an important role in helping companies negotiate the continuing shift to ecommerce and the cross-border shipping challenges created by Brexit.”

Lisa Henthorn VP Marketing Communications at Logistyx Technologies said “We wanted to find a proactive PR team that understands our sector and our target media - and can work closely with our North American PR agency to develop content and media opportunities that help us reach UK and European audiences. CloudNine ticked all those boxes perfectly.”

-Ends-

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfilment technology, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 550 carrier integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

About CloudNine PR

CloudNine PR is a UK public relations agency specialising in technology PR. We deliver high impact public relations that helps technology clients raise their profile and support sales. We’re an experienced team of tech PR specialists that work in virtual teams. Our business model minimises overheads, allowing us to deliver high value technology PR results that allows startups and smaller companies to compete with the bigger budgets of major brands. Visit www.cloudninepr.com

Media Contact:

Uday Radia

CloudNine PR

uradia@cloudninepr.com

+44 (0)7940 584161