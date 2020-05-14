Iron Mountain Data Centers Becomes 100G Reseller Partner at LINX in London

LONDON, UK The London Internet Exchange (LINX) today announced that Iron Mountain Data Centers, global provider of data centre and colocation services, has joined LINX as an official ConneXions reseller partner.

By becoming a 100G ConneXions reseller partner, Iron Mountain can now offer peering and IXP (Internet Exchange Point) services at its London (LON-1) location, a key global interconnection hub.

“We’re really excited to have Iron Mountain Data Centers on board at our peering LANs in London,” said Jennifer Holmes, CCO at LINX. “Here at LINX, our business model is to work closely with key partners, like Iron Mountain, to achieve growth in member numbers, traffic and opportunities.”

Iron Mountain became a member of LINX in 2019 and keeps growing its network service offerings and profile within the interconnection and peering community.

“Partnering with LINX is something that has been on our network expansion roadmap.” said Fran Scalzo, GM Network Services at Iron Mountain Data Centers. “We’re pleased that we can now offer peering and IXP services to our customer base and we’re looking forward expanding our partnership with LINX in the future.’’

Iron Mountain’s 100G reseller port is now LIVE at LINX in London, so customers can take advantage of Iron Mountain Data Centers’ remote peering services as well as new networks looking to connect.

About the London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Established in 1994, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 900 member ASNs from over 80 countries. LINX continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across London along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC.

About Iron Mountain Data Centers

Iron Mountain Data Centers, a division of Iron Mountain Incorporated, is a leading provider of data center and colocation services. The company’s global portfolio consists of hyperscale-ready, strategic edge, and underground data centers comprising over 3.5 million gross square feet across fifteen locations in five countries. More than 1,200 customers including cloud providers, global enterprises, and local market organizations choose Iron Mountain Data Centers for the company’s thirty-year proven track record, risk mitigation, and operational efficiency. Iron Mountain colocation facilities are sustainable and provide the most logical venue for hybrid IT with easy access to the carriers, cloud providers, exchanges, and IT services necessary for digital transformation. Comprehensive compliance support ensures highly regulated enterprise and public sector customers are protected as they change their organizations to thrive in a multi-cloud world.

For more, visit www.ironmountain.com/data-centers