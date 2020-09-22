Mobile device protection plans can be purchased at any time and use AI technology to provide better pricing to customers

22nd September 2020— Lorica, a subsidiary of HYLA Mobile and a leading provider of innovative mobile device protection plans, today announces that Westwood Insurance Agency has added Lori® Device Protection to the portfolio of insurance products offered to its customers. Lori expands on the mobile device protection offerings currently available on the market. Most smartphone protection plans can only be purchased at the point of sale or within 30 days, however, Lori allows customers to purchase device protection at any time.

Lori uses patented Advanced Diagnostics Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to determine the condition of a device. The AI technology is able to determine whether the screen of a smartphone is damaged prior to sign up and can therefore control claims costs and provide better pricing to all customers.

Lori offers four device protection plans, including:

Starter : like an extended warranty, this plan covers mechanical and electrical damage

: includes all of the Essential features, plus loss and theft protection Spoil Me: includes all of the No Worries features, plus lower deductibles and declining premiums if no incidents for 12 months.

“While our history is in home insurance, we understand just how important people's possessions are to them. Over the years, we've diversified our portfolio to offer additional products such as jewelry and pet insurance. The addition of Lori’s Device Protection plans therefore felt like a natural progression to us," said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood. "Providing our customers flexibility and a protection plan that meets their individual needs fits very much into the Westwood mantra. You never know what tomorrow will bring, and we want to be able to offer solutions that fit our customers lives—and Lori does exactly that."

Joe Settimi, SVP and GM, Emerging Business Group, HYLA Mobile states: "We're excited to be working with Westwood as they have a strong legacy of bringing innovative products to their customers. Lori Device Protection plans allow smartphone owners to choose the level of coverage that best meets their needs. They can rest assured that their device is protected, and they will have a simple and fantastic experience when they need a repair."

About Lorica LLC

Lorica LLC, a HYLA subsidiary, offers innovative mobile device protection plans to consumers under the Lori brand. To learn more about the suite of plans available, visit www.hellolori.com.

About HYLA Mobile

HYLA, Inc. (“HYLA Mobile”) is one of the world's leading providers of mobile device trade-in and reuse solutions. Since its founding in 2009, HYLA has worked to develop technology and solutions that extend the lifecycle of mobile devices to build economic opportunity and enable information access for new users, while helping to protect our planet.

HYLA has completed more than 59 million mobile device trade-ins since its beginning. For more information about how HYLA Mobile is changing the way people think about used mobile devices, visit www.HYLAMobile.com.

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Westwood Insurance Agency is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States, having helped nearly half a million people protect what matters most since its founding in 1952. As a full-service agency, Westwood offers a complete array of personal, commercial and surplus lines products. Westwood partners with the world’s leading insurance companies to offer its customers choice and competitively priced insurance products. For more information, visit www.WestwoodInsurance.com.

