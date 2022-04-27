Berlin-based B2B SaaS start-up expands its market position among SMEs and successfully closes financing round for another € 8 million.

Low-code platforms are expected to accelerate the much-heralded digitalisation of the SME economy. With more than 6,500 customers worldwide and high double-digit growth rates, Ninox is one of the leading providers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). In order to sustainably implement its growth strategy, the Berlin-based start-up has now brought on board two more renowned European VC investors, Hi Inov and VI Partners.

Investors see great growth potential

"Ninox is already an excellent product with high customer value. The focus on the needs of medium-sized companies and the dedicated verticalization will give the development of the business a further boost," says Wolfgang Krause from Hi Inov, explaining the commitment. And Joe Neale from VI Partners adds: "The market for low-code platforms is growing rapidly. We are convinced that Ninox can not only hold its own, but also expand its good position internationally."

The btov Industrial Tech Fund had already invested in Ninox in 2019 and IBB Ventures in 2020, contributing to the expansion of the low-code platform into a successful solution for SMEs. With the new investment, Ninox can now take the next big step, further optimise its product and significantly increase its market share in the DACH region, and later also in Western Europe and North America.

Press Contact

Ninox Software GmbH

Daniel Kronberger, CFO

E-Mail: info@ninox.com

Monbijou Platz 5

10178 Berlin