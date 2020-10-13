With offices in Leeds, Sheffield and York, award winning top 150 law firm Lupton Fawcett has chosen Zylpha’s Document Bundling platform. The software will be used in conjunction with the practice’s Visualfiles case-management system from LexisNexis.

Lupton Fawcett

When combined with LexisNexis Visualfiles, Zylpha’s Electronic Bundling software contains everything that Lupton Fawcett needs to create the most professional legal document bundles. These can be accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles required. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. The system is also widely acclaimed for its advanced security and its ability to eliminate costs such as: stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage, maintenance and courier charges.

In using Zylpha’s digital document bundling in conjunction with Visualfiles case management software, Lupton Fawcett can now produce bundles at a fraction of the cost, time and effort that it previously took using manual processes. What previously took hours now takes just minutes. Typically, Zylpha bundling delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual alternatives.

Says James Hood, Head of IT of Lupton Fawcett. “This is a major change in the way we work. Initial feedback though is overwhelmingly positive. Prior to Zylpha, our process was predominantly manual and very time consuming.

“However, with Zylpha’s ebundling platform for Visualfiles, a bundle can be produced quickly and efficiently in a matter of minutes. The PDF itself looks highly professional and it allows our clients to find what they need easily. In short, it’s brilliant, as Zylpha takes all your documents electronically, from all leading formats, then compiles, indexes and paginated the bundle in minutes, saving a lot of time and making things a lot easier.”



Zylpha’s Corie Robinson welcomed these comments adding: “Lupton Fawcett has exceptionally high-quality standards and is dedicated to innovation and providing the best levels of services for its clients. The firm has put our software through a highly rigorous evaluation. The response is extremely positive and the clear benefits available have underpinned their decision. We look forward to building on this success story and identifying other areas where Zylpha can make a real difference.”

