Provider of bespoke Document Management Solutions. Based in Letchworth Garden City, Elite adds the M-Files Intelligent Information Management Solution to Its Portfolio

READING – Feb. 12, 2020 – M-Files, the intelligent information management company, today announced that Elite, a provider of Document Management Solutions based in Letchworth has joined the company's Partner Program.

Mark Eost (M-Files), left, and Daren Parsons (Elite) celebrating Elite joining M-Files Partner Program

As an M-Files partner, Elite will engage with companies across the UK to help them become more efficient in how they manage, secure and share their information and documents. Elite's customer base consists of organizations in a myriad of industries. Including, but not limited to, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Automotive, Finance, Retail, Charities and Education. The company intends to leverage M-Files to help transition its clients from archaic network folder-based schemes to a dynamic enterprise content management system.

"We work with customers across the gamut of industry and above all else, they each have unique document management needs and strategies. The flexibility and configurability of M-Files give us a major strategic advantage because it enables us to effectively address the specific requirements of our customers in these demanding market segments," said Daren Parsons, Managing Director of Elite. "M-Files is intuitive and user-friendly, which results in a fast implementation process and a high user adoption rate for our customers who are in need of an easy-to-use yet powerful solution for their document management requirements.”

"We are delighted Elite has selected M-Files and is joining our Partner Program. As one of the pioneers in the industry, Elite's consultancy services, in-house technical division and project management expertise blends perfectly with M-Files' focus on customer success. We are committed to providing Elite with all the resources and support they need to make our relationship a success for many years to come," said Cameron Smith, Director Indirect Sales and Alliances of M-Files UK.

By joining the M-Files Partner Program, companies can add a new revenue source in the rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar document management and enterprise content management (ECM) market by selling and servicing M-Files as a solution that is highly complementary to their existing product portfolio. The program allows partners to grow and profit by meeting the enterprise information management, quality and compliance needs of companies in a wide range of industries.

About Elite Document Solutions Ltd

Established in 1999, with over 25 years’ experience, Elite works with a vast network of international clients from across the world. From the head office in rural Hertfordshire, Elite have built relationships that span the globe and their solutions can be found in South Africa, France, USA, Ghana, Luxembourg, Belgium, Australia, India, China, Canada, Singapore, Italy, Brazil, Netherlands, Philippines, Spain, Germany, Ireland and the UK. Elite's mission is to provide value-added technology solutions through bespoke document management solutions. http://www.Elite-ds.co.uk

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files provides a next-generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in its unique Intelligent Metadata Layer, M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file-sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including NBC Universal, OMV, Rovio, SAS Institute and ThyssenKrupp. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

